Downtown Sedalia will soon have more dining options with the opening of the Ox Horn Market in the former J.A. Lamy Manufacturing Co. building. The market has plans to open next week for curbside service.
The Democrat reported in October the Ox Horn Market will be a specialty market and deli serving breakfast and lunch with the name coming from Ox Horn jeans, the brand once manufactured at Lamy’s.
Reid Swearingen, a member of the marketing and design team, said Wednesday the 15,000-square-foot first floor will also feature Josey’s Books and Records and the No. 5 Bistro and Bar, which is connected to an outdoor patio area on the east side of the building.
While refurbishing the building, those involved worked diligently to preserve the history of the 109-year-old structure. Old denim cutting tables were cut down and refurbished to become dining tables in the market and bar area. Original wood and parquet floors were exposed and refurbished. The whole atmosphere and ambiance created speaks of “mid-century modern and industrial” style architecture.
Samantha Hood, who is overseeing the general procurement of items on the first floor, said the market will open to curbside pickup first. Indoor dining is planned for the second week of June.
Swearingen added the market and the book and record store will open first.
“We’re going to wait a little bit on having people in the bar and restaurant,” he noted. “Although, we will be doing curbside family meals and pickup for the restaurant as well, very soon.”
Hood describes the market as a place to come and have breakfast or lunch and “everything in between.” The market will also offer gift items.
“You can shop retail,” Hood said. “We will have food enthusiast items, we’ll have specialized pasta, sauces and drinks. And, we’re going to try and keep everything as local as possible.
“We will have a good selection of what we call grab-and-goes,” she continued. “Say, you just want to get a salad and take it home or take it back to the office, this would be a great place to do that.”
Chef Allen Plemmons, formerly of Lake Ozark, is overseeing all food preparation for the market and restaurant. He said the breakfast and lunch menus will “be ever-changing.” Food served at the market will all be fresh and menu items will sell from $8 to $12.
“The menu will be posted on chalkboards,” he added. “And basically, I would say 90% of the menu will be based on what we can get in at that time.
“So, maybe a couple of the ingredients will change,” he continued. “Maybe a whole menu item will change …”
Plemmons said they will serve some “great handhelds” and he is excited about the Ox Horn loaded sandwich.
“It’s a real hearty, meaty sandwich, which has three different meats,” He explained. “And, it has bacon/onion jam. Then on the opposite end of the spectrum, we have a veggie sandwich that I’m just as excited about.
“It’s loaded with vegetables that are roasted, perfectly seasoned,” he continued. “Those veggies can change out, based on what we get in from the farmers as well.”
Swearingen said the sandwiches Plemmons has created are large and well loaded.
“You get your money’s worth,” he added.
Swearingen noted the demographic for the market will run “the entire spectrum, the entire county of Pettis and beyond” but he believes it will be specifically tailored to young parents and college-aged patrons. Plemmons agreed.
“I can see college students coming in on their breaks from State Fair (Community) College,” Plemmons added. “Doing their homework and drinking coffee, eating a breakfast burrito that we’ve made.
“I can see a couple of ladies coming in and sitting down and having some kombucha, eating a green-and-nutty salad,” he continued. “Or just a family coming in for lunch, maybe they get off the train and spend the day here.”
Hood added she feels the market will be a good addition to downtown Sedalia.
“With Nucor, Gardner Denver and Pro Energy, we’re just right in the middle of a lot,” she said. “And, it’s just a super good place to get another breakfast item or lunch. And you can take it to-go.”
The Ox Horn Market, 108 W. Pacific St., will open next week for curbside service. Visit Lamy's Facebook page for an update on times and days of operation.
