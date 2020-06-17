More change is coming to the Sedalia City Council after three new council members were sworn in Monday and now one incumbent is resigning.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Megan Page has announced she will be resigning from the Sedalia City Council as she will soon be purchasing a home outside of the Sedalia city limits.
The decision was not ideal and was difficult, according to Page, but looking for a new home in the Fourth Ward “never really worked out.”
“We had been looking for a new house for about a year,” Page told the Democrat. “We looked extensively in the Fourth Ward. It just seemed like everything that we tried to do in the Fourth Ward fell through.
“So we started kind of looking outside the ward and we put the house up for sale Thursday actually, our house, and we sold it over the weekend,” she continued. “I did not expect it to happen this soon but we’re selling our house and we put an offer on another house just west of town.”
Page, who is the branch manager for Wood & Huston Bank in Sedalia, was sworn into the Ward 4 seat in April 2017 after defeating then-incumbent Mary Merritt. One of the things Page is most proud of is the Heckart Community Center as well as collaborating and “working well” with the county to get the 911 central dispatch together.
“It’s no secret the city and the county have not always worked well together,” Page explained. “So I went into that knowing that there had been a history but I also went into that knowing that I wanted to make it different.
“I wanted to bring both parties together and work together to do something good for public safety in Pettis County and the City of Sedalia,” she continued. “I think that was very successful for the city and the county to work together without really many issues.”
Some of her favorite memories while on the council included going to conferences and learning about other communities in Missouri and surrounding states.
“I think it was huge to just talk to other people in communities because if it’s rural Missouri like Sedalia or if it’s St. Louis, we have a lot of the same problems, just on different levels,” Page explained. “It’s been a lot of fun to hear other people’s ideas and thoughts and just talk to them about how their metropolitan area has a lot of the same issues. So we can kind of talk it out and think of different ideas.”
Page said what she will miss the most is the people and getting to talk to citizens and get their thoughts on issues. She said she hopes the council will continue to work together even with different thoughts, perspectives and opinions and maintain mutual respect for each other.
Her advice for the three new incoming council members was similar, telling them to “get all different perspectives, not just one” and to get the “whole picture.” She also said the worst way to make a decision was to do it with only one person’s perspective.
Mayor John Kehde said Page took the responsibility of her position seriously and her leadership and friendship will be missed. He also said it was a running joke among her fellow council members about what Page would bring as a snack to the meetings.
“Her perspective on issues was often different than mine which created some healthy debates, but at the end of the day we would remain respectful of each other’s positions,” Kehde commented in a city press release.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham said Page doesn’t mind “asking hard questions” or “saying what she thought if something didn’t sound right.” Oldham said he will miss working and joking with her.
“When I got elected last year, Megan was the first person to get in contact with me and tell me congratulations, give me some insight on how to prepare for council, and offer her assistance in council,” Oldham told the Democrat. “Since then her and I have been close and we’ve been great friends. I guarantee that this isn’t going to be the end of our friendship.
“She’s definitely going to be missed; all of the little quirky comments, remarks and inside jokes,” Oldham continued. “Everything she’s done for the city of Sedalia, it’s a staple here and she’s definitely going to be missed.”
Page said she is unsure what the future holds for her but she is thankful for the people who have trusted her for the last three years and “will continue to serve the people with or without a title.”
“I don’t know exactly where the Lord is going to lead me but where He tells me to go I’ll go,” she said. “I may need to ask for the voters' vote again. So it’s just like the song says, ‘Wherever He leads I’ll go.’”
Page will conclude her role as a council member at the council’s July 6 meeting. According to the news release, in instances where a council member is unable to complete their term the mayor then is authorized to select a Sedalia citizen to complete it. Kehde will issue a news release regarding the selection of the new member at a later date.
Log In
