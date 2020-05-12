The coronavirus pandemic has caused the Pettis County Ambulance District to see a slight decrease in call volume over the last month, leading to a decrease in revenue.
During Tuesday night’s virtual Board of Directors meeting, EMS Chief Eric Dirck told the board call volume is about the same as 2019 but the district isn’t seeing the increase he typically expects at this time of year. In April, PCAD responded to 557 calls for service compared to 574 in April 2019.
“It’s not a huge difference, but if you look at transfers you see where we’re taking that hit,” he said. “Bothwell is low census right now, so they’re not shipping out the patients they’re normally shipping out. I don’t think that’s going to stay that way, I think that’s going to go up fairly soon.
“... Year-to-date call volume is still on the increase, but not as much as I would normally see this time of year. We’d usually be on a 4 to 6% increase,” he added. “We’re just kind of remaining steady there but no huge dents.”
So far, PCAD has responded to 2,537 calls in 2020, compared to 2,308 at this time in 2019. Windsor responded to 96 calls in April and 2020 call volume, 371 calls, is exactly the same as 2019.
PCAD, and most other health agencies, are still short on gowns, according to Dirck. People have been making them out of cloth and surgical drapes to help fill the need. He said PCAD found some gowns but learned they included latex. The district chose not to use them due to some Pettis County citizens having a latex allergy. Local companies, churches, organizations and individuals are continuing to provide masks for PCAD.
“The whole nation is really pitching in and trying to help out,” he said. “Our supply officer, Charisse Bauer, she is doing an excellent job tracking down supplies for the district. It’s a never-ending job.”
Dirck, a member of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force, said the county was initially seeing positive cases in clusters and that the Pettis County Health Center has been doing a good job of finding those individuals’ contacts to place them in quarantine. As time goes on, Dirck said they are finding COVID-19 is “not discriminating, it’s in all four corners of the county and the city.” He also said health officials are concerned about Mother’s Day and Memorial Day gatherings as the county continues to slowly reopen.
Dirck said the district started its EMT class this week with 13 students. PCAD has a waiver from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to conduct the class since an ambulance district is an essential service. Social distancing is being observed but Dirck said the district will have to find a way to do the hands-on aspects later in the course if COVID-19 cases aren’t on the downward trend. The class is 20 weeks plus some clinical time.
CFO Jamie Luebbering reported she signed the terms for the district receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and has applied for the second round of funding. Based on average billings, she said the district has lost about $107,000 in revenue due to a decrease in transports in April.
Luebbering said the district has had about $19,000 in expenses due to COVID-19 in addition to the lost revenue. The federal funding can only be used to help with expenses and lost revenue related to the coronavirus and to help treat positive and potential COVID-19 patients.
During the meeting the board also:
• Approved a revised Emergency Sick Leave Provision.
• Approved a bid from Advance Fence and Rail for 10 bollards at $344 per bollard to be installed at PCAD Headquarters.
All were members present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.