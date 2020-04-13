Decreased revenue caused by decreased patient volume during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a temporary furlough of 50 employees at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
The furlough began Monday and affected employees in 25 different departments or clinics, according to CEO Lori Wightman, ranging from senior leadership to clinic staff. Many furloughed employees were in areas most affected by a reduction in patient volume, Wightman said, and a news release states positions were chosen based on skill mix and seniority.
Three weeks ago, Bothwell chose to postpone elective surgeries and many patients are postponing clinic appointments. CFO Steve Davis said in the news release that Bothwell has experienced a 43% decrease in revenue in the first two weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bothwell will cover the employer and employee expense for health insurance for those who are part of the furlough and Bothwell Human Resources has filed on behalf of each furloughed employee for unemployment benefits.
Wightman said no other furloughs are planned at this time.
Bothwell has also implemented a hiring freeze for all but respiratory therapy and registered nurse positions. Some staff members are being redeployed to cover openings in other areas. Other actions include voluntary pay reductions, temporarily suspending federal student loan payments, delaying any wage increases, and temporarily stopping the 403(b) employer match for retirement plans.
Wightman said all senior leaders took a voluntary 10% reduction in pay and most directors and many physicians also took voluntary pay reductions.
“We hope this is an IOU and that we will be able to reimburse at least partial or full. It was all voluntary, they gave it knowing they may never see it again. It is temporary,” Wightman said. “Here’s people that are working way more hours and they are voluntarily taking a reduction in their pay.”
Several clinic LPNs were furloughed after they received the additional education being administered to staff in preparation for a potential increase in COVID-19 patients. The intent is for all 50 furloughed employees to return to Bothwell once patient volume increases, but Wightman said those LPNs, among others, could return to their jobs sooner if Bothwell sees a surge in coronavirus patients.
“When we bring them back depends on which position,” Wightman said. “If we did have a surge of patients, some will come back when we have that surge and need them at the hospital. Others the earliest it would be when the stay-at-home directive is lifted because our elective surgeries and clinic visits aren’t coming back until after that. How fast they come back I’m not sure.”
Wightman said in addition to planning for a COVID-19 increase, Bothwell is also preparing for a surge of patients once the stay-at-home order is lifted. That could mean extended clinic hours and doing surgeries on Saturdays to make up for all the volume lost over the last few weeks. According to Wightman, surgeries are down 75%, clinic visits are down 45%, outpatient procedures like imaging and lab work are down 51% and emergency room visits are down 38%. She noted the good news in decreased volume is that it means Pettis County citizens are staying home and practicing social distancing. A Monday report from the Pettis County Health Center indicates it’s working, with only three confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two of those individuals have recovered.
Wightman said the pandemic is financially affecting health care organizations across the country, from payroll and spending cuts at the Mayo Clinic to furloughs at nearby rural hospitals.
“This is just a destabilization of just about every sector in the country,” Wightman said. “That’s what’s hard for these furloughs, people just naturally feel like ‘I did something wrong,’ not at all. It’s beyond any of our control.”
