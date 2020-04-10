As the novel coronavirus reaches into every aspect of daily life in America, it is also affecting the lives and families of caregivers of loved ones with dementia.
According to information from the Alzheimer’s Association, “Most likely, dementia does not increase risk for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, just like dementia does not increase risk for flu. However, dementia-related behaviors, increased age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk.”
WyAnn Lipps, of Sedalia, with the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, said by phone there are many challenging aspects to being a caregiver during a pandemic. The virus has affected her personally since she has a father with Alzheimer’s who lives alone out of state. Lipps said there are caregivers who are caring for him until she can move him to Sedalia.
“So far that’s working great, obviously they are taking great care of themselves to make sure they don’t bring anything into him,” she noted. “The things we have been running into is just like here, it’s very hard to find supplies.
“So, they will call me and I’ll spend hours searching trying to find dish soap, bar soap, hand sanitizer,” she continued. “Anything that I can find, so I can ship up to them, so they can properly take care of him.”
She added one of the biggest things affecting many families since the COVID-19 outbreak is not being able to bring in an additional caregiver due to concerns of contagion.
“So, the burden is 100% on the loved one staying with that person,” Lipps explained. “Where before with the caregiver coming in they could have gotten a break.”
Adding to the dilemma, many professional caregivers are not available right now and are at home under shelter-in-place orders with their own families.
“So, there’s a lack of professional caregivers to an extent,” she noted. “So, that’s putting a lot of stress on the people who are living with the Alzheimer’s patients.
“Also, the (Alzheimer’s) Association has put things online to let people know that there are things you should be prepared for,” she continued. “Such as if you are a caregiver for your loved one in the home, you need to make sure that you have things out in the open and prepared.”
She suggested having insurance papers, next-of-kin information and contacts available in case the caregiver gets sick.
“They have to make sure the Alzheimer’s patient is taken care of,” she added. “The stress level with having a patient at home is very, very high.”
She noted the Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 hotline people can call for help. The association also has a website where caregivers can find support groups and online classes on how to handle “these types of situations in this type of crisis.”
Lipps, who is on the committee for the Sedalia Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said the pandemic is also affecting this year’s September walk.
“As you can imagine by this time of year we’re already in full gear and we’re knocking on doors and trying to get sponsorships …,” she explained. “And, obviously we are not. Right now, it’s just not appropriate.
“So, what we are doing is our committees we are having meetings online,” she continued. “… The association is in contact with sponsors just to let them know that we are still here, we’re here to help.”
Lipps added members are still planning to host the walk but everything depends on the pandemic.
She also provided words of comfort to caregivers and to the community by saying “this too shall pass.”
“As long as we all work together, we’ll make it through,” she added. “I want everybody to know these are very stressful times and the association would like people to make sure to use the helpline.”
Lipps said the helpline is for everyone and provides hundreds of different language options.
“You can call that hotline and they will speak to you in your language,” she added. “That’s what they are there for, to help through these stressful times and to be a support to each other.
For more information, visit alz.org/mohelp or call the 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.