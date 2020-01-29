The Sedalia Park Board has approved a bid for the construction of the pool at the Heckart Community Center.
The board met at noon Tuesday in Convention Hall for a special meeting outside of its regular schedule to approve a $3,323,900 bid from K.C. Gunite Inc. of Belton.
Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple explained the department received three bids: Westport Pools at $3,845,622, K.C. Gunite Inc. at $3,323,900 and Capri Pools and Aquatics at $3,664,500.
“There were interviews and everything that we did besides just coming in with the bids. We did have interviews last Tuesday and Friday,” Epple explained to the board. “It is the committee’s recommendation to go with the lowest bidder of K.C. Gunite. References have been checked. I know work that they've done as well. I think all three companies are great, but I think here going with the lowest bidder at $3,323,900 is the recommendation that I give.”
Epple said the committee was “very impressed” with K.C. Gunite’s interview. Board member Les Wolpers asked if the Sedalia School District 200 would be paying part of the cost at some point and Epple replied “correct.” She also said Sedalia 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett was on the committee that selected K.C. Gunite. Epple also explained this bid was only for the construction of the pool and did not cover all of the costs.
“This is just the construction so this isn't the only cost for the pool,” Epple said. “You have WTI, you have SFS (architects), you have the general contractor and all of that as well. This is just for the construction part of the aquatic specialty part.”
The bid will go to the Sedalia City Council for approval at its Feb. 3 meeting. The Park Board hosted the special meeting to ensure it would be included in the council meeting.
Board members Les Wolpers, Rhiannon Foster, Dan VanDyne and Roy Poynter were present. Board member Kristy Woolery participated via a phone call on speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.