A pest discovery has led the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department to take a serious look at some of its trees and plans for them.
Head Landscaper/Arborist Shawna Yager gave a presentation during Thursday night’s Sedalia Park Board meeting about the ash trees in the parks. According to Yager, the first case of emerald ash borers was discovered in Sedalia in a tree on the Missouri State Fairgrounds last summer. Emerald ash borers are larvae that feed on the inner bark of unprotected ash trees, eventually killing them. Yager said once they are found within 15 miles of the area it is recommended to start treatment or planning. The infestation is often present years before it is confirmed and the weakened trees can become dangerous. Yager has been doing research and having professionals come out to the parks to look at the trees and discuss options.
The department staff is hoping to increase the tree budget to help deal with this issue. Yager said there were roughly 200 ash trees in Sedalia parks which, if left untreated, will most likely be killed. However, if they are treated there is an 85% to 95% effectiveness rate. When it comes to treatment it is recommended only healthy trees with few or no signs of the pest be treated.
Yager has been working with other professionals to evaluate the trees in the parks and whether each tree can be treated or should be taken out. Some of the treatments can be done by staff. The treatments also need to be continued.
“It seems like the more people I talk to, the less ash trees you try to save,” Yager explained.
Yager said they would need to consider when treatment cost was going to become greater than removing them but wanted to remember trees were valuable for aesthetics or historical significance.
“A tree that’s 15 inches around takes five years for the treatment cost to reach the removal cost,” Yager said. “Again once you start treating, if you want to keep your ash you treat forever. You have to weigh what you want to do, how important that tree is, the value it’s giving, the size and it’s condition.”
Yager said she is looking at the removal process to be over about a 10-year time frame with 100 to 150 trees being removed from the parks. Her goal for 2020 is to plant 120 trees in city parks. She also wants, as a “general rule of thumb,” to plant five trees for every one she takes out. The department is hoping to almost double its budget for trees this year and Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple said the city is also providing some funding. Yager will also be applying for a TRIM (Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance) Grant. Epple said ultimately it would come down to the board on how they wanted to invest in the trees.
“We want to make sure that we don’t lose what Liberty Park is and I think it’s one of the best parks around,” Epple said. “It’s just very charming, you can tell it’s been here for a while. That’s part of her job is to make sure that we’re taking care of what we have and making sure that we’re finding the correct way and what works well...Making sure we’re responsible citizens and taking care of parks. Replacing what we can, saving what we can and then expecting that some things just can’t be saved.”
Epple also presented the 2021-22 budget. The board plans to approve the budget during its March meeting, which will then be sent to the Sedalia City Council for approval.
Besides the increase in the tree budget, other new additions include buying two mowers for the maintenance department and an additional maintenance truck. The department also asked for a full-time maintenance person to only work on the ball fields.
“I really need someone that can stay focused on all those ball fields,” Epple said. “A lot of people think well you do that in the summertime...They need to be taken care of and maintained in the spring, in the fall, even in the winter. State Fair starts playing here at the end of February. The crews are just spread so thin that they can’t get the time and our fields are starting to see it.”
Special projects for the year include signage for the parks and Heckart Community Center, completing the Liberty Land Flyer shelter and restroom, Hubbard playground, and repairing the tennis courts.
Epple also presented the board with some draft pictures of the pools and basketball courts at the Heckart Community Center. She said she wanted the board to understand the look and layout of the facility although the colors in the pictures were not finalized. Epple said the department was having some type of discussion every single day about the center and was still working hard on it.
“We’re just trying to make sure we have everything done correct,” she said. “I think I spent probably about four hours just going and speaking with other parks directors on things like paper towels, hand dryers, toilet paper dispensers...There’s lots of decisions and we’re just trying to make sure that we’re making the right decisions.”
Epple also said several other communities had been calling and asking roughly when they are opening so they can adjust their budgets. Many people from the Pettis County area go to other community centers so the Heckart Community Center would most likely affect their attendance.
The board also:
• Approved a bid from All Pro Electrical for $34,792 for Housel Park improvements.
• Heard a staff spotlight about Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde. The board had requested to get to know the staff better so Epple will be highlighting a staff member at every meeting.
• Heard a maintenance report from board Vice President Roy Poynter who said maintenance reported they were doing indoor work and cleaning house but the weather was keeping them from doing a lot of the outdoor work they were wanting to do.
• Heard a financial update from member Dan VanDyne.
• Approved bills.
Board members Jerry Case, Kevin Thomas, Les Wolpers and Kristy Woolery were absent.
