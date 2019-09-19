The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department is offering a low impact class for those that are looking for an easier and lighter option when exercising.
Sit & Fit Classes are designed to help improve balance, range of motion, and maintain muscle strength with safe and low impact exercises that most people can easily do.
The classes are offered Thursdays, from 9 to 10 a.m. by trainer Vita Razumovsky. Razumovsky teaches another fitness class and was approached by the parks department to teach a low impact class. Razumovsky got certified to teach the classes and has been enjoying teaching the classes ever since. The goal of the classes are to improve people's daily lives.
“The goal with these classes is basically to improve their daily living habits,” Razumovsky said. “Make it easier to climb the stairs. Make it easier to get out of a bathtub, get your groceries. Basically most of these exercises are to build enough strength to make daily living easier. You get more range of motion…
“The more you stretch the less likely you are to get an injury,” she continued. “The point of this class is to get more mobility, more balance, a little more strength to make daily life easier. It’s very basic movements. It’s supposed to improve arthritis, it’s supposed to make it easier, less flare ups.”
The class consists of three 20 minute sessions with exercises sitting, standing, and incorporating exercise bands. There is also an emphasis on stretching. All of the exercises can be adjusted to meet people's specific needs according to Razumovsky.
“I know some of them said, ‘Oh I can’t do that’ and when we are doing the standing up part some of them said, ‘Oh I can’t stand up my hips are killing me or my knees are killing me,’” she said. “They can easily do it in their chair.
“Everything is adjustable for any physical issues,” she added. “Everyone can do it. If there’s something that their body has limitations for, we’ll adjust it. If I see someone struggling I’ll throw out an option.”
Razumovsky said the class is aimed towards people who have physical limitations.
“It’s aimed towards seniors and also anyone who is very obese, this class would be a great start,” she daid. “Anyone with physical limitations, back surgery or hip replacement or knees. Anyone with any kind of physical limitation, this would be a great class to start with.”
Razumovsky makes sure that the workouts consist of exercises that use all of the muscles in the body, which is important. She has found many older people have also been taught that they should not exercise because they might get hurt. Razumovsky said this is not true and that it is important to always keep moving.
“We use a lot of the muscles (in the exercises),” she said. “Elderly people usually have no problem walking. They can walk but they don’t realize that there’s so many other muscles that don’t get worked from just walking.
“Like, ‘Oh we’re walking, we’re getting our exercise in’, but that’s not enough,” she continued. “With this class they workout every muscle. All their muscles get worked out, stretched out which makes mobility easier better balance.”
Kay Young has been attending the classes for a couple of weeks and said she had been enjoying them and will be bringing her sister with her next week. She’s noticed a difference in her movement after the few classes she has attended.
“I like it,” Young said. “It gives you a good workout but it doesn't hurt. It doesn't just exhaust you like a lot of them do…
“Now I can move easier,” she added. “I can definitely tell a difference, just in a couple of weeks I can tell a difference. She's very patient with us, she works with us and takes her time.”
Colleen Mazzella and Charlotte Ramey were both first timers at the class but plan on coming back and telling others to come as well.
“It was wonderful,” Mazzella said. “It’s going to help a lot. I'm going to keep coming. It helps your muscles, it’s building your muscles which I was hoping it would do. I didn’t want something just where you’re not really doing anything but she's good… This has cemented it for me. It was fantastic. I will be back, I will definitely be back.”
If anyone is nervous about attending a class Razumovsky recommends bringing a friend along for support. Everyone in the class is friendly and it’s a good class to “get together and socialize.”
“If someone was nervous I would say you could come in and sit out and just watch,” Razumovsky said. “You can come in and see what you can do. A lot of times I think they’ll be surprised on what they can do… I mean. if you're able to do your lifting something up, getting your groceries, you're able to do this class because everything in this class is just to make daily living easier.”
The classes are offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the gym of Convention Hall at 1500 W. Third St. The cost is $15 a month. For more information contact the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department at 660-826-4930
