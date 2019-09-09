While summer is the department’s busiest time of year, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department has several events and classes planned for the fall season.
This weekend will be the department’s Things that GO! event featuring vehicles and machinery from W&M Welding, InMotion Towing, Pettis County Fire Protection District, Ag Power, Yeager’s Cycle, B&P Excavating, Pettis County Ambulance District, Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department, and Fischer Concrete.
“We’ve partnered up with several local businesses around town. It’s just a free event where they (families) can come out and explore some of the vehicles,” Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde said. “… The firetruck will be there so they’ll kind of show them all of the different parts of the firetruck and just all the different types of things that have to do with that vehicle that business is bringing.”
The point of the event is to give kids the opportunity to see all of the vehicles up close in a way they would not normally get to. The operators of the vehicles will be there to explain things to the kids.
“It’s just to get them more interested and they don’t always get to see up close some of the big things like fire trucks and stuff,” she said. “A lot of kids are interested in stuff like that but they don’t necessarily get to see exactly what is on the inside of one. This gets them interested in what all is in there and if they want to do that one day for a career.”
Roughly 1,500 people showed up to last year’s event, according to Lynde. This year it will be hosted from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Liberty Park.
Next month, the department will host a free Outdoor Movie Night featuring the film “Casper” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Liberty Park. Lynde said popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
There are also events for adults this season, such as the Adult Scavenger Hunt on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Team members must be at least 18 and each team is limited to four people. Teams must register by Oct. 4 and the cost is $30 per team.
“It goes all around Sedalia and they have to find crazy things like your whole team has to pose in a bathtub so they have to find a bathtub somewhere. Just fun things like that to get people out,” Lynde said.
The Haunted 5K Run will be hosted at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Clover Dell Park. Participants will wear a flag football belt and individuals dressed up as zombies will be after the flags. Everyone registered by Oct. 4 will get a T-shirt and the first 150 across the finish line get a medal. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for kids.
One of the department’s biggest fall events is the Family Boo Bash at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in Convention Hall.
“We have a costume contest, a hayride, dinner, all sorts of stuff, of course, candy,” Lynde said.
The cost is $5 per person and the deadline to register is Oct. 21. Prizes will be given for the cutest, scariest, and most original costumes in different age groups.
Tiny Tots Play Park returns to Convention Hall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Sept. 10. The class consists of Step 2 climbers, Little Tykes riding toys, a jump house, learning toys, and more. Parents must supervise their own children. It is open to children 5 years old and younger and costs $2 per child per class or $15 for a punch pass worth 10 visits.
Other events and activities this season include Mommy & Me Dances, an adult kickball league, an adult softball tournament, adult winter volleyball, an adult dodgeball league, women's boot camp, Pound workouts, yoga, Senior Sit and Fit, and Zumba parties.
For more information, visit sedaliaparks.com or facebook.com/sedaliaparks or call 660 826-4930.
