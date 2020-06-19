On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson announced six appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy, according to a news release.
Todd P. Smith, of Sedalia, was appointed to the State Board of Mediation. He has served as the owner and principal of Strategic Methods, a governmental relations and consulting firm, since 2009. Previously, he served as the Director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations from 2007 to 2009 and as Director of Legislative Affairs for Governor Matt Blunt from 2006-2007.
Smith served as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives from 1985-94 and 2003-06. During his time in the legislature, he served as Chairman of the Missouri House of Representatives Retirement Committee, drafting and handling major pieces of legislation regarding pensions and retirement systems.
Smith also served as the Pettis County Presiding Commissioner from 1999-02.
Parson also appointed Jennifer Blair Dowdney, of Osage Beach, to the Tourism Commission, David Gall, of St. Joseph, as Buchanan County Treasurer, Michael Henze, of Osage Beach, to the Health and Educational Facilities Authority of the State of Missouri, Gary Hill, of Holts Summit, to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Sheriff Dave Marshak, of Festus, to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, and Jeanette Prenger, of Kansas City, to the Tourism Commission.
