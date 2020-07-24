A love for cooking has prompted Alini Silva, formerly of Brazil, to create dessert specialties from her country for special occasions.
Silva opened The Pastry Home last week and is offering three types of original Brazilian treats — truffle cones with a dark and white chocolate filling, sweet caramel coconut bites and honey cakes with a caramel center and covered in milk chocolate.
“I like cooking and all my family likes cooking,” Silva said. “And here in Sedalia they don’t have Brazilian food.”
Silva and her friend with the same first name, Alini Quick, both from Brazil, came to Sedalia with Maxion Wheels. Quick said she came to Sedalia five years ago.
“Her husband (Wesley Silva) and I, we work at Maxion, and we work together,” she explained. “We met here through her husband.”
Both women said there are about seven Brazilian families in the Sedalia area but no Brazilian foods. So far, Silva said she is only offering bakery foods for special events such as weddings, showers, birthdays and other special occasions. Sedalia delivery is free, although there is a fee for delivery outside of the city. Silva said she will make deliveries in a one-hour radius from Sedalia. She will also ship for a fee.
Silva has only been open a week but orders are already pouring in, from not only Brazilian families but American, Mexican and Venezuelan families.
Soon, Silva said she will offer bolo de pote, or cake in a pot.
“It’s like a cake inside of a container,” Quick explained. “It’s (in) like a Mason jar container and you put the cake inside.”
The small cakes are layered and baked, Silva added, and they come in a variety of flavors.
Silva said she would like people to know each of her desserts are homemade and made with love. She added she also wanted to bring a “little bit of Brazil” to Sedalia.
“Everything is homemade, every step,” Silva said. “Look at the bags.”
Silva held up a bag filled with treats. Attached was a handwritten note which said, “The secret ingredient is love.”
For more information, visit The Pastry Home Sedalia on Facebook or on Instagram @The_Pastry_Home_Sedalia or call 660-287-8560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.