The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors approved several purchases to help staff respond to the COVID-19 pandemic during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The Pettis County Commission approved roughly $3 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funding to PCAD last week. PCAD Chief Financial Officer Jamie Luebbering told the Board the funds would be used to reimburse payroll expenses from mid-March to Dec. 31. She said she was “pleasantly surprised” to receive such a large award, so the District has $1.1 million remaining after reimbursing payroll.
EMS Chief Eric Dirck and the operational staff put together a prioritized list of equipment needed to make it through the pandemic, which Luebbering said could be purchased with the remaining funds. Ventilators are at the top of the list:
• 12 Zoll Zvent portable ventilators, $174,508.56
• Eight LifePak (defibrillator and monitor), $176,490.72
• One ambulance, $230,000
• 12 air scrubbers for ambulances, $14,708.64
• Eight air scrubbers for bases, $4,800
• Five UV lights, $20,500
• 12 Lucas Devices (CPR), $197,943.96
• 11 Binder lifts, $8,239
• 11 Binder lifts (bariatric), $9,339
• 27 PAPR (respirators), $13,500
• Two Power loads, $84,000
• Seven TYVEK suits (box of 25), $1,225
If all of the above items were purchased, it would be a total of $934,029.88.
Dirck said the ventilators and several other items on the list are things the District will eventually have to replace. Luebbering said crews were reporting they recently had to decontaminate the ambulances nearly every other run due to handling positive or potential COVID-19 cases. She said several of the items on the priority list would help with the efficiency of the decontamination.
Dirck and Luebbering said they hope making purchases from the priority list will help defer some planned maintenance needs previously presented to the board, such as ventilators and a new ambulance.
Dirck said the District’s current ventilators are not made for field EMS use, although there are transport and hospital settings, and several are meant for long-term use, such as for people who are wheelchair-bound and use a ventilator continuously. Several have failed in the last few months, meaning the ventilator has to be shipped off for maintenance, which can take up to two months.
Erik Skoog, a vent territory manager for Zoll, joined the meeting via teleconference. He said Zvent is made for use by the military, FEMA, and search and rescue agencies, and can be used for non-critical patients up to critically sick patients. He said it is designed for COVID-19 patients and can protect the patient and provider by using a filtered placement on the device. Dirck noted it’s important for crews to stay away from the patient’s face while using a ventilator if possible to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Skoog said it will take about 60 days to get the ventilators.
The board agreed to approve the purchase of the air scrubbers, UV lights and ventilators, and asked Dirck to provide more information about the other items at the next meeting.
During the meeting the board also:
• Approved placing a Request for Proposal for realtor services to help sell the District’s property on West 16th Street in the Sedalia Democrat.
• Heard from Chairman Nick Gerke that the Strategic Planning Committee will meet Sept. 29 and will hopefully have an outline in a few weeks to present to the board.
Board member Mark Buckley was absent.
