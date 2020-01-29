The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors is finally moving forward with creating a strategic plan for the district’s future.
EMS Chief Eric Dirck provided the board with a draft outline of a long-term strategic plan during Tuesday night’s meeting. He said he used a template used nationwide for EMS strategic planning. He met with board treasurer John Fritz, who has long requested the board to create such a document, this week to discuss the plan. The district already has a capital improvement plan created by Dirck for replacing items such as medical equipment and ambulance units, but Fritz has talked about the need for a more comprehensive document.
“This is ‘where do we come from, why are we here, what’s our mission, where are we going and what’s our future,’” Dirck said of the strategic plan. “That includes everything from what we know now about reimbursement changes, potentials for other needed stations that includes data from call volume and location. Where the board would see this ambulance district going.”
Dirck said he anticipates it being a lengthy document and asked for board members’ input as the plan is created.
“I’m really excited about getting you this report,” he said. “It’ll have a lot of valuable information and it can be updated as needed. A living document about the state of PCAD.”
During the meeting the board also:
• Certified the April 7 municipal election ballot. Board Vice Chairman Mike Layton and newcomer John Nail, who previously served as principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Sedalia, have filed for the District 2 seat. Mark Buckley filed for District 5, making him the only candidate. Greg Nehring currently serves District 5 but did not file for re-election.
• Discussed purchasing electronic tablets and software for the six board members to help with taking notes, archiving meeting information and providing agendas and board packets virtually. PCAD Systems Administrator Ryan Newsom said it would cost about $3,500 for the tablets and about $4,400 for software for the first payment. It would have an annual renewal of $3,400. Fritz made a motion to approve the purchase but there was no second so the motion did not carry.
• Approved a new system for when Dirck needs board approval for emergency repairs such as for an ambulance unit. He will group text all six members to share the information and ask for approval. Dirck will need two board members to approve the emergency purchase. Items not of an emergency nature will not be approved and will wait until the next board meeting for consideration. Chairman Nick Gerke said this was to help Dirck with the timeliness of emergency repairs.
Nehring was absent.
