The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors approved a budget for Fiscal Year 2020 during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Jamie Luebbering presented a $6.2 million budget to the board, which was approved.
Luebbering said the biggest changes from 2019 to 2020 include increases for insurance, a 7% increase in staff salaries, and an estimated increase in sales tax revenue.
Capital expenses budgeted include upgrading the radio system ($145,000), replacing two ambulance units which includes one that was damaged in a July 4 wreck and will largely be paid for through insurance funds ($418,000), purchasing furniture for the Headquarters day room ($5,000), purchasing a generator for the Headquarters site ($40,000), installing bollard poles in the Headquarters parking lot ($1,500), purchasing new computers for administration staff as listed on the rotation for replacement ($4,300), and purchasing iPads and software for board members ($4,500).
Assistant EMS Chief Roy Pennington said the budget includes funds for replacing 22 handheld radios. The district has 36 total and three were replaced this year. The remaining radios will be included in future budgets. Four mobile radios will also be purchased for ambulances because the older units don’t have the capability to communicate on the statewide system, according to Pennington, which is the same reason for replacing the handheld radios.
A construction project to remove windows from the north wall of the Headquarters was not completed in 2019 and will be moved to the 2020 budget ($15,000). The repairs and maintenance budget for the TT site was increased because it has been recommended to do sewer work more frequently.
With only a few weeks left in the year, sales tax revenue for 2019 is projected at $3 million, which is about the same as 2018. A slight increase is projected for 2020 with sales tax revenue budgeted for $3.1 million.
During visitor comments, the board fielded questions from concerned citizens including former Sedalia Mayor Stephen Galliher and a member of the committee who helped form the district almost a decade ago. Both men asked why the district does not have a strategic plan in place and why the board changed the district’s sales tax rate twice in 2019. Board members said work is underway on a strategic plan and a capital improvement plan has been completed by EMS Chief Eric Dirck. They also said the district is not in a place financially to decrease the sales tax rate until there is at least six months worth of funding in reserves and a plan has been created for future expansion.
During the meeting the board also:
• Approved purchasing a replacement command vehicle and equipment for the vehicle for $16,000. The current command vehicle will be sold.
• Approved a health insurance agreement with Trustmark through Insurance and Benefits Group of Sedalia. The plan will be about a 6% cost increase over the district’s current plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield. The board chose to not renew with BCBS due to a more than 20% cost increase.
• Chairman Nick Gerke announced the Windsor Ambulance District and PCAD boards of directors have signed a contract for continuing service in Windsor.
All members were present.
