The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors had a heated discussion about two major topics during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The board continued its discussion about creating a Capital Project Fund, which would allow the board to allocate money for capital improvement projects only. Once allocated, the money could not be used for any other purpose and could not be moved back to the general operating fund or cash reserves.
Board member Greg Nehring asked what the benefit would be for creating a Capital Project Fund, noting it could harm the district in the future if revenues decline or in case of an emergency. CFO Jamie Luebbering said the fund is primarily used to plan for the district’s future.
“In my mind, it in a way solidifies the work that we do to do a framework of a foundation of where this district needs to go,” board treasurer John Fritz said. “We invited (EMS Chief Eric) Dirck to provide a comprehensive view of the next 10, 15, 20 years and where this district needs to go, and in that there are some substantial dollar figures.”
Nehring said he believes the board can plan ahead without a Capital Project Fund.
“I don’t know what the benefit is for the board. We’re pragmatic and we want to be somewhere in five years, we plan to be there,” Nehring said. “We don’t want to hamstring the future board.”
Chairman Nick Gerke suggested hosting a work session to look at the idea further. The board agreed.
The board also made its first public mention of its contract negotiations with the Windsor Ambulance District Board of Directors. The two boards have been talking in closed sessions all year as the five-year agreement from 2015 reaches its end.
After WAD ceased operations due to staffing, board and financial issues, the newly-appointed board members reached out to neighboring districts in hopes of signing a contract to provide services. PCAD agreed, with WAD paying $20,000 in 2016, $30,000 in 2017, $40,000 in 2018 and $50,000 in 2019. WAD is set to pay $60,000 in 2020. PCAD spent about $300,000 in startup costs for its site in Windsor. So far all but about $25,000 has been paid back by WAD.
Board member John Meehan asked for Tuesday’s discussion about WAD to be placed on the open meeting agenda and read information about the districts’ history together. He suggested WAD pay a “more appropriate fee in 2020 for the excellent ambulance services PCAD provides.”
“Do the residents within the Pettis County Ambulance District want us to continue providing a service to another ambulance district at a significant expense while the WAD builds their bank balances?” Meehan asked in conclusion.
WAD board member David Nieman said the WAD board plans to pay the remaining loan costs by the end of 2019 and plans to make the 2020 payment. He also said PCAD will receive 85% of WAD property tax revenue starting in 2021. Frank Foster, legal counsel for WAD and PCAD, has prepared a lease and service contract, Nieman said.
“From the understanding from our board, if we can get a signing date, just tell us when you want to do it and we will be here,” he said.
Gerke reiterated Nieman’s comments, saying the PCAD board approved those same details during its last closed session and that Foster has drawn up a contract.
Meehan asked the board to reconsider that decision.
“The Windsor Ambulance District is going to insist that we carry out the fifth year of that agreement even though they’re going to have, after they pay, you’re still going to end up with an estimated $240,000 in the bank and we’re going to provide this service,” Meehan said. “The Windsor Ambulance District’s position is they’re going to require us to fulfill that agreement that we signed four years ago.”
He also asked that if PCAD continues with the fifth year that the district adheres to the agreement, which is to provide one ambulance; the WAD site currently has two.
Fritz asked that the rest of the discussion be moved to closed session and said he didn’t know why it was being rediscussed in open session after months of work behind closed doors.
“What’s done is done, what happened in 2015,” Fritz said. “There’s probably some people who would agree with you that we have no business providing service there. We all know by law we’re going to respond down there. Our presence, in my mind, I think it’s going to be a long-time presence down there.”
Meehan said he thinks the contract discussion should be in open session so the public is aware of what’s going on. Fritz replied by saying Meehan was just making a “grandstand” when the board was already in agreement.
Gerke ended the discussion by saying talks would continue in closed session.
During his report, Medical Director Dr. David Gustafson said the district will be more closely monitoring the number of cardiac arrests PCAD responds to in 2020 through CARES, Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival. He said PCAD had 38 in the last 12 months, not including any patients who went into cardiac arrest and died before PCAD arrived. He said 14 had return of circulation and were transported to a hospital, or 36.8%, which Gustafson said is a good percentage.
The registry can also track things like if a bystander helped before paramedics arrived and if an AED was used.
“The goal is to see how many of those patients we can have walk out of the hospital and return to their daily lives,” he said.
During the meeting the board also:
• Heard a presentation from Christian DeLozier of Mike Keith Insurance about property and casualty insurance renewal. The board will vote at the next meeting.
• Approved allowing union members to have the option of having their union dues deducted from their paycheck.
• Discussed amendments to the education requirement policy. Dirck explained the education requirements were vague and this amended policy offers more specifics about what is expected of employees. The board tabled the issue until Gustafson can go over the policy.
The board adjourned to a closed session for legal actions, causes of action or litigation involving a public governmental body and its attorneys; welfare cases of identifiable individuals, documents related to a negotiated contract until a contract is executed, records pertaining to personnel, and records which are protected from disclosure by law.
All members were present.
