Ambulance call volumes are beginning to normalize as pandemic restrictions are eased, as reported during the Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors videoconference meeting Tuesday evening.
EMS Chief Eric Dirck reported call volumes remain a little lower than normal but that there has been a slight uptick recently. He said he anticipates call volume getting back to normal soon as the county and state continue to reopen after weeks of stay-at-home orders.
Medical Director Dr. David Gustafson said the call volume statistics for PCAD are “pretty consistent” with other agencies across the state.
“At the SAC (State Advisory Council of EMS) meeting today (Tuesday), several other agencies were talking about how from about mid-March to mid-April everyone was seeing a pretty significant drop in their run volumes but in the last two to three weeks they’ve seen it come back up quite a bit,” Gustafson said. “Things are normalizing in terms of operations.”
Dirck said PCAD employees will continue to use COVID-19 protocols and use personal protective equipment as needed when working with patients. Dirck said PCAD has also finalized its handoff procedure with Bothwell.
“(It) keeps our staff and their staff and the patient from cross-contaminating and just increasing any risks that might be inherent to coming in and out of the same doorway there,” he explained. “We’re filling our linens outside, cleaning our trucks, everything is getting done outside trying not to decontaminate the spaces we were just in. That’s actually worked out really well in the cooperation with Bothwell’s ER director and director of nursing.”
During her report, Chief Financial Officer Jamie Luebbering informed the board that the district had recently received its GEMT funding.
In September, Luebbering told the board about the opportunity for potential additional revenue through the federal government’s Ground Emergency Medical Transportation program, which provides supplemental payments to qualified GEMT providers. Luebbering compiled data regarding the district’s cost to serve patients in 2019. She said during the September meeting that PCAD did not participate the previous year because not enough data was available prior to her employment with the district.
The district received about $112,000 and in March the district paid the nonfederal share of about $40,000, which means PCAD netted about $71,000 in GEMT revenue.
The board approved purchasing hardware for the drug safes in the district’s ambulance units. IT Director Ryan Newsom said he was notified by the safe’s manufacturer that it is in the process of updating all of its equipment. Newsom had planned to update the safes in the 2021 budget but had to move up the request due to the manufacturer’s software update. He will have to find something to cut from his 2020 budget to make room for the safe costs.
He said it will cost about $350 per unit to replace hardware in the safes along with an annual software charge.
The board also tabled awarding a revenue collections bid until the next meeting.
All members were present.
