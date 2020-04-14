The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors heard another update about the district’s procedures and preparation for the coronavirus pandemic during Tuesday night’s meeting.
EMS Chief Eric Dirck offered some insight into the district’s new decontamination procedures using the state Route TT station as an example. That station has a public bathroom with a shower that is next to the room that stores the washer and dryer. Once employees come in from a call, they head straight to that bathroom to remove any protective personal equipment, remove their clothes and bag them, shower, and put on fresh clothes. Staff is encouraged to leave dirty uniforms at the station to be laundered instead of taking them home to their families to avoid unnecessary exposure.
“We’ve spent much of the last two weeks writing policy after policy in preparation for any sort of infectious disease, especially coronavirus right now,” Dirck said.
Following up on a conversation during the last board meeting, Dirck informed the board that finding fogging machines to disinfect the ambulance units was proving difficult and expensive but a tip from Medical Director Dr. David Gustafson provided a more cost-effective solution. Dirck purchased low-pressure sprayers for automotive use that are about $20 each. Employees use a chemical solution that is safe on the equipment to spray down units with a fine mist and let it air dry.
Dirck said he has also ordered a UV light for each of the three stations to use for disinfection.
Over the last few days, Dirck said he has been updating the district’s reporting system to ask crews additional questions related to COVID-19 such as how many potential COVID-19 patients they saw, what kind of personal protective equipment the crew wore and when they put it on and was there any exposure. Dirck said it will allow him to “track everything you’d want to track in a pandemic” and create reports.
“(I) thank all the members of the public who have supported health care in general, not just EMS — all of our responders, fire, law enforcement, us, the hospital,” Dirck said when concluding his report. “We’ve got a lot of people out there making cloth masks which are imperfect but they’re better than nothing. There are several companies working on that locally, a lot of individuals and churches. There’s just a lot of people out there and I wanted to thank those people for their efforts, that means a lot to us to know we’ve got their support.”
CFO Jamie Luebbering reported the district received a stimulus payment of roughly $82,000 on Friday. She said it is the district’s prorated share of its Medicare billings for 2019 out of the $30 billion being dispersed by the federal government. She said it is supposed to help cover decreased revenue, increases expenses such as personal protective equipment, treatment for possible or confirmed COVID-19 patients, and uninsured patients. For any patients with COVID-19, the district can only collect what the patient’s insurance pays and co-pays. It cannot send the patient a bill to cover the remaining balance.
The board hosted a closed session for legal actions and any confidential or privileged communications with an attorney; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; welfare cases of identifiable individuals; preparation for negotiations with employee groups; and records which are protected from disclosure by law.
All members were present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.