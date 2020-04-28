The Pettis County Ambulance District continues to monitor all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reported by administrative staff during Tuesday night’s Board of Directors meeting conducted via video conference.
EMS Chief Eric Dirck said call volume is down across the state, however, he said PCAD is on par with 2019. He said calls in Windsor are almost exactly the same year-to-date and PCAD calls are up by about 200.
The Pettis County Health Center reported Tuesday the county now has 33 positive cases of COVID-19 with one person hospitalized at Bothwell Regional Health Center. Dirck said PCAD has responded to a few calls of individuals who tested positive and were sent home with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Dirck noted the district has spent an increased amount of money on supplies but that staff will use those over the next few months. He said the district is in good shape as far as personal protective equipment although gowns have become hard to find across the state.
Medical Director Dr. David Gustafson said there had been concerns across the state at the beginning of the pandemic about EMS personnel contracting COVID-19 and leading to a workforce shortage. He said so far Missouri has “weathered that storm pretty well” and only a few EMTs and paramedics have left duty due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
“I’m happy to report they (PCAD staff) are taking care of the patients in the way they are supposed to, appears they are using their personal protective equipment appropriately,” Gustafson said. “Knock on wood, we’re doing OK.”
Gustafson noted Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order expires Sunday and that the governor is encouraging citizens and businesses to move forward with reopening the state. Board member John Meehan asked if PCAD plans to go back to normal procedures Monday or if new pandemic-related procedures will stay in place.
“We’ll continue the way we’re functioning right now in relationship to the pandemic because we don’t want to just scrap all that and then have a bunch of people get sick,” Gustafson replied.
Chief Financial Officer Jamie Luebbering reported, as she did during the last board meeting, the district received a federal stimulus grant payment of about $82,000 in the first round of payments. She said the district will need to apply to receive another payment in the second round. Since the funds are a grant, which is based on the district’s reduced income and increased costs, the district will not have to repay the money to the federal government.
Luebbering said there are many terms and conditions that come with the payments. She offered a few main points, including the district must use the funds to help with reduced revenue and providing care for probable or positive COVID-19 patients. PCAD also cannot balance bill any probable or positive COVID-19 patient.
Luebbering said she also applied for the district to be a provider for uninsured patients. If approved and PCAD transports anyone that is not insured that is a probable or positive COVID-19 patient, the district will receive payment at Medicare rates on a first-come, first-served basis. She said PCAD can start filing claims May 6.
During the meeting the board also:
• Discussed an Emergency Sick Leave Provision.
• Approved a change to the hardship policy procedures. Meehan voted no. Hardship requests will be delegated to the administrative staff who will follow the policy guidelines. Requests that cannot be determined by staff will be presented to the board on a case by case basis.
• Approved creating an additional bank account to deposit all funds received from the federal and state government related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meehan voted no. Luebbering said she learned in some webinars and from the recommendation of their auditor that any organization receiving stimulus funds should put them in a separate account so the organization can document when money is moved to the General Fund and what it will be used for. Meehan suggested using an existing account. He said the district could move money from the Equipment Replacement Fund and that account could be renamed for COVID-19 funds. Board member Mike Brown said since it doesn’t cost anything to create an additional account, the “simplest thing to do” would be opening another account.
All members were present.
