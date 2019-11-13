The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors discussed a variety of topics during Tuesday night’s meeting, including an upcoming geriatric training and the possibility of a Capital Projects Fund.
EMS Chief Eric Dirck reported the district will host a Geriatric Education for EMS class this month. According to information in Dirck’s report, the course features case-based lectures, live-action video, hands-on skill stations, and simulation and small-group scenarios. It covers topics such as changes with age, assessment of older adults, pharmacology and medication toxicity, psycho-social emergencies, elder abuse, end-of-life care, cardiovascular and respiratory emergencies, trauma, neurological emergencies and altered mental status, mobile integrated health care, special considerations for older adults in disaster response, skin and wound care, and medical devices frequently used by older adults.
“Geriatrics, like pediatrics, does not get enough time during EMS training and they are about 80% of our calls,” Dirck said. “We are doing specialized training that focuses care on them, a lot of things specific to the geriatric population.”
Dirck said it is a course through the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, which PCAD is a member of.
Dirck also gave a short recap of the administrative staff’s trip to the EMS World Expo in New Orleans last month. He said he and several staff members were able to meet with vendors and learn information to help improve the district. He noted, however, that some of the products or services weren’t useful for PCAD due to already being efficient in those areas.
“The biggest thing I noticed about going to an international trade show like that is how … we are so far ahead of the eight ball, ahead of the game in EMS that a lot of the stuff down there was in our rearview mirror already,” he said. “I was really, really happy to be representing an organization that’s literally setting the bar for national EMS organizations.”
Board treasurer Fritz proposed creating a Capital Project Fund that would restrict allocated funds for only capital purchases; the district does not currently have any restricted funds. CFO Jamie Luebbering said it would mean allocating money from the operating budget to the capital projects fund, creating a separate budget.
“It would design a plan for the future to help secure the replacement budget that we look at at the end of the year to determine how to pay for large capital items,” Fritz said. “I’m asking the board to allow Jamie to establish such a fund, and after the first of the year once budgeting is out of the way, we can decide how as a board we can use taxpayer funds.”
Chairman Nick Gerke asked Fritz and Luebbering to provide examples of how other districts use a capital project fund at a future board meeting.
During her report, Luebbering reported that even though sales were up last month, the district’s sales tax revenue was down due to the lower sales tax rate; the board has since voted to reinstate the higher rate which has not yet taken effect. She said the district’s tax revenue is up slightly for the year compared to 2018.
She also reported a 14% decrease in utility bills since the new headquarters roof was installed and Dirck said they’ve noticed better temperatures inside the building as well.
During the meeting the board also:
• Discussed insurance renewals. Luebbering reported Insurance Benefits Groups said PCAD would see about a 30% increase for 2020. PCAD uses Blue Cross Blue Shield and IBG offered quotes for BCBS and United Healthcare. The board directed Luebbering to look at other options before making a decision. Information about property and casualty insurance was moved to the next meeting.
• Discussed allowing union members to deduct their dues from their paycheck. Member John Meehan asked that the request be submitted in writing and asked Luebbering to send it to legal counsel first. The board agreed the request needed to be submitted in writing but agreed with Fritz that it didn’t need to be immediately sent to legal counsel.
The board adjourned to a closed session for legal actions or communications with attorneys, leasing, purchase or sale of real estate, welfare cases of identifiable individuals, documents related to a negotiated contract until a contract is executed, and records that are protected from disclosure by law.
All members were present.
