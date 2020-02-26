The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors continued its discussion from the last meeting regarding the district’s first ambulance purchase of 2020.
The 2020 budget, approved by the board in December, includes $230,000 for the entire unit. Assistant EMS Chief Roy Pennington said during Tuesday night’s meeting the new ambulance will cost $217,716 and it will be delivered in three to six months, which is standard for most ambulances. Other items, like an internet hotspot, will need to be purchased and installed but EMS Chief Eric Dirck said he believes the total amount will be under the $230,000 budget.
Chairman Nick Gerke said since the funds were already approved in the budget no further action was needed, but board member John Meehan asked for the record to reflect he is against the purchase without trading a unit in.
Board member Mike Brown offered asked about the possibility of extended warranties for new units because of all the transmission and other problems the district has been experiencing.
“It’ll probably be expensive, but our repairs are expensive,” Brown said.
Pennington said he will look into the idea.
During his report, Dirck said he and Pennington will be attending EMS Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City next week to meet with fellow ambulance districts and state legislators. He also said the district is interviewing for PRN positions and one full-time paramedic position.
Regarding vehicle maintenance, Dirck said Unit 6 is still being repaired. He also said the district’s new unit, replacing one that was totaled in a July 4 wreck, is expected to be delivered by the end of the week and will be in service within a few weeks. Brown asked if it is feasible to lease ambulances rather than buy them. Dirck said he doesn’t know of any districts that lease their units but that he would look into the idea.
The unit being delivered this week and the unit being ordered will bring the district to 12 total ambulances for its three stations. Dirck said this will allow for two in Windsor, two at the TT station, and six at the downtown Sedalia headquarters, with the remaining units serving as backups.
During the meeting the board also:
• Approved a Request for Proposal for medical billing services.
• Approved a Request for Proposal for medical billing collections.
• Approved a Request for Proposal for mowing.
Board member Greg Nehring was absent.
