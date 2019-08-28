The Pettis County Ambulance District is one step closer to resolving a July 4 ambulance wreck after Tuesday night’s meeting.
EMS Chief Eric Dirck previously reported a PCAD unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the early morning hours of July 4. The PCAD driver was not at fault but the unit sustained extensive damage and has been out of service ever since. During the last meeting, board members expressed their disappointment in the delays getting an insurance adjuster to determine if the vehicle was a total loss. Christian DeLozier and Mike Keith, of Mike Keith Insurance, attended Tuesday’s meeting to clear the confusion.
DeLozier said the delay was due to a miscommunication but the situation has been resolved and the unit has been determined as a total loss because it was damaged beyond 75% of its value. PCAD will receive up to about $191,000 on the claim, which will help pay for a new unit that averages $228,000. That cost includes some of the portable equipment, such as the cot and loader which are covered under a separate policy, so the final new unit may be cheaper.
The board gave approval to Dirck to start the process of purchasing an ambulance up to $229,000 over the next 180 days.
During his report, Dirck asked Assistant EMS Chief Roy Pennington to give a final report about the EMS efforts at the Missouri State Fair. According to Pennington, the Missouri State Fair Fire Department responded to 168 calls over the 11-day event, which included 124 medical calls. Of those medical calls, 46 were non-transport and the others were taken to the Missouri Disaster Medical Team tent or Bothwell Regional Health Center.
“I can’t thank them enough, they did a wonderful job,” Pennington said. “... No huge problems or issues. Everyone got where they needed to go and got good care.”
Board Treasurer John Fritz asked the board to consider purchasing an iPad for each board member to use for PCAD purposes, such as handbooks, reports, and meeting minutes and agendas. He said it would decrease printing and mailing costs for sending agendas to board members and would help with efficiencies. The board agreed to look into the idea further and asked IT Director Ryan Newsom to bring more information and cost estimates to a future meeting.
During the meeting the board also:
• Decided to discuss information about the newly-formed International Association of Firefighters Local 5229 with the district’s legal counsel before making any decisions.
• Approved a budget amendment resolution decreasing the medical supplies budget by $30,000 to $205,395.66, increasing the EMS equipment maintenance budget by $30,000 to $45,000, increasing the election costs budget to $6,200 due to costs being higher than estimated, and increasing the donations budget to $5,000 to accommodate the funding given to the Missouri DMT for its work at the Missouri State Fair.
• Agreed to have Fritz work on a performance review process for Dirck and CFO Jamie Luebbering and bring information to a future meeting.
All board members were present.
