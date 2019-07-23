Repairs will eventually be coming to the Pettis County Ambulance District downtown headquarters roof after the Board of Directors started the bid process at Tuesday’s meeting.
It was reported at the last meeting that the roof had been leaking during heavy rains earlier this month, specifically in the staff sleeping quarters.
Since that meeting, board member Mike Brown reached out to several companies for recommendations on how to best repair and improve the downtown headquarters roof. The board also decided to use materials to help make the building more energy efficient, like having a white roof to save energy rather than the current black roof that draws in heat.
The board decided to replace the entire roof rather than repair it due to estimated costs and directed Dirck to place an ad seeking bids for roof replacement.
Funds are not budgeted for such a project, so the board and CFO Jamie Luebbering will have to find the money in the maintenance budget. Luebbering noted the recent concrete work for the headquarters parking lot came in under budget but not enough to fully fund a new roof.
During his report, EMS Chief Eric Dirck gave an update on the July 4 vehicle accident involving a PCAD unit. He said PCAD was not found at fault and the other driver was found to have disobeyed a traffic sign or signal. Some of the equipment in the back of the unit will need to be replaced, including the cot and mechanism that moves the cot. He said PCAD is still waiting on insurance estimates.
Dirck didn’t have any new information to provide regarding the pending contract renewal with Windsor Ambulance District Board of Directors. He said the next WAD meeting is Aug. 19.
Dirck also reported that meetings are continuing with Bothwell Regional Health Center administration and management and PCAD administrative, educational and command staff on a regular basis. He said he’s been pleased with the meetings and plans to continue them.
Dr. David Gustafson reported the newly-established training partnership with the Sedalia Fire Department is going well.
“They (SFD) are really happy to feel more a part of patient care in the city of Sedalia and it’s working out great,” he said. “The fact I am reading their reports and sending comments back to them, they’ve really stepped up their game and doing a nice job in terms of patient assessment and documenting what they’re doing. That’s been a good step forward.”
Board chairman John Meehan said it seems having Gustafson as the medical director for both agencies has been beneficial in improving cooperation and commended everyone’s efforts.
All members were present.
