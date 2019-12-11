The Pettis County Ambulance District and the Windsor Ambulance District boards of directors have reached an agreement for providing service over the next five years.
As mentioned during the last PCAD meeting, the new contract states PCAD is set to receive 85% of WAD’s revenue, which comes from property taxes, starting in 2021. In 2020, WAD will pay PCAD a $60,000 fee for the fifth and final year of the current contract that began in 2016. WAD will also pay off the remaining costs for the PCAD satellite site in Windsor and take over ownership of the building Dec. 30, according to PCAD Chairman Nick Gerke.
Like the current contract, the new contract will renew annually on Jan. 1 for five years.
Board member John Meehan asked a number of questions during Tuesday night’s meeting about the agreements, such as how the district will make the public aware of the new contract and how PCAD will verify that 85% of WAD’s revenue is being paid to PCAD since it sits in four different counties.
Chairman Nick Gerke said he would make a public announcement about the agreement during the next meeting and include the contracts in the meeting minutes that are posted on the district’s website. CFO Jamie Luebbering said she receives a monthly financial report from the WAD board but would also request the reports the WAD board receives from each county.
Some board members expressed concern that Meehan was just “second-guessing the attorney that wrote this” but Gerke said he would present Meehan’s questions to the district’s attorney, who drafted the contract.
During his report, EMS Chief Eric Dirck reported call volume for PCAD is about 100 calls more than this time last year and about 100 fewer in Windsor. He said he attributes the Windsor numbers to a decrease in transfers to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton over the last 12 months.
During the meeting the board also:
• Approved changing the date of the next board meeting to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. The original date was Christmas Eve.
• Approved keeping ALS (advanced life support) and BLS (basic life support) rates at their current rates.
• Approved amendments to the Education Requirements Policy.
• Approved renewing property and casualty insurance with Allied World.
• Heard three presentations about health insurance policies. Luebbering will evaluate the plans and present a recommendation at the next meeting.
• Approved participating in the GEMT (Ground Emergency Medical Transportation) reimbursement program. Luebbering has been working on the reports and will send them to the state Medicaid program by Dec. 31.
Board member Greg Nehring was absent.
