Less than two days after a mandatory mask order was passed, a petition has been filed against the Pettis County Health Center and Pettis County.
Local attorney Stanley Cox filed a petition for declaratory judgment Friday in response to the mandatory mask order passed Wednesday evening by the Health Center Board of Trustees by a 2-0-1 vote.
The order, which went into effect at midnight Friday, Aug. 7, states, “When in a place of public accommodation or public indoor space … individuals are required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth simultaneously unless they can absolutely maintain a distance of six feet.”
The order goes on to state the guidelines and exceptions for wearing masks as well as the manner of enforcement for those in violation of the order.
Cox filed the petition on behalf of eight petitioners: Max “Rusty” Kahrs, David Goodson, Heather Slagel, Sarah Reynolds, Craig Guffin, Wendy Walker, Brain Smith and Robert Hayden.
“We feel the health department is acting outside their authority and abusing the public’s trust,” Kahrs told the Democrat via email Friday. “As citizens, we have a duty to stand against government agencies and employees when they threaten and attempt to intimidate the people that make up our community. Silence is content and we do not consent to this unlawful health order and as law-abiding residents of Pettis County we are counting on our court system to right this wrong.”
Kahrs has become a spokesperson for the local “No Mandatory Mask” group that formed to resist the passage of such an order. The organization has 686 members with 300-plus individuals awaiting approval to join the group’s private Facebook page.
In his petition, Cox states the health center board took a vote during its Aug. 5 meeting “to approve said order and only two votes of the five were cast.”
During the meeting, board members Brody Kempton and Ann Richardson voted in favor of the motion. Doris Thurston abstained. Vicki Sena was unable to attend due to a prior commitment. According to PCHC board policies, the chairperson of the board, Phyllis Domann, votes only in the case of a tie. A quorum was present, so the board was able to vote. Cox claims the board did not legally pass the order.
“My clients are very concerned by the order of the Pettis County Health Center which was purportedly passed by two votes on a public board with five members and their subsequent publicity that it had passed. It did not pass, yet many individuals and businesses falsely believe that they will get in trouble if they don’t abide by these onerous provisions,” Cox told the Democrat via email. “They have since told folks on the phone that not abiding by these rules could result in a fine of up to $1,000. This is a clear misrepresentation.
“Our Missouri Constitution and state law does not allow them to enact any provisions that are punishable by law unless the provision is ‘adopted, promulgated and published’ by our County Commission. Our County Commission has not adopted this order.”
The Democrat could not confirm any statements by members of the PCHC regarding possible fines. The order lists no dollar amounts if the order is not followed.
Cox added, “If we have a legal basis for a restraining order or injunctive relief, we will request it.
“Unless we obtain injunctive relief, it will be several weeks or possibly months until a resolution. In order to get an injunction, I have to have evidence of actual harm occasioned by these unlawful acts.”
Cox requested the public to email him at stan@stancox.com with any adverse results that have come to any resident of Pettis County as a result of the order.
Cox noted, “That the ‘order’ is only a suggestion and cannot be the basis to prosecution or other penalties despite their statements to the contrary,”
“I am looking forward to resolving this matter so the public will know that this public agency has exceeded their legal authority,” Cox added.
The Democrat reached out to Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer for comment on the petition.
“Late this (Friday) morning the County Commission learned, as did much of the public, through Facebook that a Petition For Declaratory Judgment was filed against the Pettis County Health Center and included ‘Pettis County’ as a party to that action,” Sawyer said via email. “Unfortunately, at the time of receiving notice of this action, the County Commission was working on a public statement in hopes of providing some clarification and guidance to the citizens of Pettis County in an effort to answer all the questions that are being posed and to explain that the County Commission has not considered, nor been asked to consider a county-wide mask mandate.”
Sawyer explained the Pettis County Health Center and Pettis County (i.e. the Pettis County Commission) are independent actors pursuant to 192.300 RSMo., per the acknowledgments contained in the petition.
“As ‘Pettis County’ has not considered, been asked to consider, ratified, or been asked to ratify any Public Health Order or Rule related to a county-wide mask mandate I believe Pettis County is not properly joined as a necessary party to the action,” Sawyer commented. “The parties to the action will have 30 days from the date of service to file an Answer or Admissions to the Petition.”
Sawyer said on behalf of Pettis County he plans to file a Petition to Dismiss Pettis County from the action which will “hopefully allow the Pettis County Commission to more openly address the public on their concerns or questions.”
“The Petition, as published by Counsel (Cox) for the parties, proposes, if not even promotes public fear of criminal prosecution related to the Public Health Rule,” Sawyer said. “Switching roles from County Attorney and back to Prosecuting Attorney, it is my opinion that the necessary provisions of Chapter 192 have not been established and the citizens of Pettis County should not be made to feel as though they are living in fear of criminal prosecution.”
