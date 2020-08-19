At the wise old age of 9, R.J. Asbury knows a thing or two about livestock. Some of that knowledge has come from the advice and experience of family and friends but Asbury has managed to learn a great deal simply by working with his animals each day.
While the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of classes changed the routine for many school children, Asbury used his extra time to work with his animals on his parent’s farm in rural Pettis County.
Asbury started exhibiting livestock when he was 7 in 2018 as a Clover Kid in the Ringen Brushy 4-H chapter. Asbury explained he started with a Black Angus bottle calf. Last year he showed a Longhorn/Red Angus cross bottle calf.
“This year I was old enough to be in actual 4-H instead of a Clover Kids so I decided to start off with sheep,” Asbury said via email. “I have two ewe lambs that are Suffolk/Hampshire cross.”
When asked why he chose those breeds Asbury’s answer was direct: he did so because “I just liked them.”
Asbury said he starts his days by “feeding and watering my sheep in the morning, then in the evening I walk them for about 20 minutes sometimes longer.
“I wash and clip them about every three weeks,” he continued. “This year I didn’t really have to figure out how to fit school and sheep in since I was home so much.”
Asbury exhibited his sheep at the Missouri State Fair Aug. 12 and 14. Although he didn’t place he explained he was happy just to be there. The experience has added to his knowledge of showing and raising livestock.
“The best thing about showing livestock and living on a farm is being able to tame my lambs,” Asbury said. “They were wild when I first got them but now they will let me walk right up to them.”
Asbury added his advice to others interested in learning about livestock is “to not be scared, everyone has to start somewhere.”
