The Pettis County Ambulance Board of Directors joined the Sedalia City Council in approving a joint agreement for a county 911 dispatch during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Pettis County voters approved a 911 tax in April 2019, and since then, city and county fire, police and ambulance agencies have worked together to create a central 911 dispatch for Pettis County. The Council also approved the agreement during its meeting Tuesday night, and the Pettis County Commission will vote on the agreement during its Wednesday morning meeting.
Pettis County GIS/911 Director James Theisen and Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt attended the PCAD meeting via Zoom to answer any board questions.
Pettis County began collecting the new 911 tax in January. Board member John Meehan asked Theisen how much had been collected so far and if it would be enough to make the dispatch budget work. Theisen said the original projection was $500,000 to $700,000, and he expects to be just over the $500,000 mark by the end of the year. He is also working to obtain grants that, if approved, should put the budget “in really good shape.”
The participating agencies will also contribute funds, combining with the tax and possible grants for a roughly $1.1 million budget. Meehan asked if that will be adequate.
“The way we have it budgeted, it’s comfortable today,” Theisen replied. “There will be movement, like if there is another big jump in minimum wage.”
Theisen told the board that equipment is being installed in the new central dispatch center in the Sedalia Municipal Building basement, where the Sedalia Police Department dispatch is currently located. During the council meeting, it was reported the center is expected to be operational in early 2021.
Assistant EMS Chief Roy Pennington reported he received the sales agreement for the district’s next new ambulance for a total cost of $216,995. He said the price is slightly lower than the district’s last ambulance, as they can use some of the items from the old unit. The district will pay for delivery in January.
Medical Director Dr. David Gustafson said he had no issues to report with PCAD crews or patient care, but did note a statewide EMS issue. He said ambulance districts across the state are dealing with a lack of paramedics available for hire. He said PCAD is “fortunate” to be in a good staffing position at the moment, and Pennington said the district is “sitting better than most probably.”
Meehan asked Gustafson what has caused the statewide shortage.
“A lot of medics are being pulled out of the system because hospitals are hiring them and paying them more money than they can make in an ambulance service,” Gustafson replied. “They’re working in a controlled climate environment, work a 12-hour shift and go home. They don’t have to work 24 or 48 hours. It’s really put a crimp in the supply.”
Adding to the problem, he said new paramedic training graduates are largely spoken for, as most go through school as part of an agreement to work for at least a few years at a specific district in exchange for the district helping to pay for training.
The Board also approved putting out an RFP for a realtor to sell the district’s property on West 16th Street. The land was purchased during the early years of the ambulance district to use for a future headquarters, but plans have since changed after buying the headquarters building in downtown Sedalia.
Board Treasurer John Fritz said there have been some inquiries since the board put it up for sale last year, but recent inquiries have been to purchase only a small portion of the land, which comprises several acres.
Board member Mark Buckley was absent.
