Multiple cases in Pettis County Circuit Court are nearing a resolution after a recent slate of felony hearings.
Brandkamps schedule trial date
Stephen and Britney Brandkamp, both of the 2900 block of Meadow Wood Drive, appeared in court Monday and set their trial date in a child abuse and endangerment case. Both were charged following an investigation into suspicious injuries to a 6-year-old boy.
Stephen Brandkamp, 27, scheduled his trial for Feb. 13-15 at the Cooper County Courthouse, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer said in open court that the trial could take either three days or two long days, with extensive physical and medical evidence to present.
The defendant is facing felony charges of first-degree assault and abuse or neglect of a child.
Britney Brandkamp, 27, is sharing the same trial date of Feb. 13-15 in Cooper County, though the court has scheduled her as a lower priority for the date. Her trial will receive a new date if the cases ahead of hers continue as planned.
She has been charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
Both also share a pretrial hearing date at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Man sentenced in child pornography case
A Sedalia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, closing a child abuse and pornography case after more than a year of proceedings.
Christopher Richard, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography. He is already serving at least 50 years in prison for child molestation, statutory sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor child and sexual misconduct involving a child.
He received a 10-year sentence for each child pornography count. These sentences will run concurrently with each other and with the prison term Richard is already serving.
Richard pleaded guilty to the first bundle of charges in February. The child pornography charges moved through the circuit court as a separate case.
The Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at Richard’s residence after receiving notice of child pornography being downloaded from a Sedalia IP address. The email address and phone number associated with the account belonged to Richard.
A task force detective found 27 videos of suspected child pornography on his smartphone, four of which depicted a 3-year-old girl involved in various sex acts with Richard in his home.
Gravitt, Miller could set trial or plea
Two Pettis County defendants could set a trial date or plea agreement next month.
Joshua S. Miller, 27, and Wayne A. Gravitt, 22, both continued their cases to Oct. 15 for plea or trial setting.
Miller has been charged in two cases, one involving online harassment and the other alleging assault.
A woman reported Miller had sent her inappropriate and vulgar Facebook messages for months from 20 accounts, 13 of which a Sedalia Police Department detective found were still active. He was charged with first-degree stalking in July 2017.
Miller received an additional charge of third-degree assault after reportedly punching the woman’s boyfriend several times while attempting to give her a note.
Wayne Gravitt’s charges in an October rape case are moving forward while his brother’s charges from the same incident have stalled.
Wayne Gravitt has been charged with four counts of second-degree statutory rape, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and supplying liquor to a minor. He is also facing felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault in a separate case.
Three teenage girls reported Gravitt and his older brother Samuel I. Gravitt III, 26, both of Sedalia, supplied them with alcohol and had sex with them in a motel.
The disappearance of one of the girls upended Samuel Gravitt’s trial, which was scheduled for early August. Sawyer dropped the charges days before the trial began to prevent it from continuing without her as a key witness.
The prosecutor could refile charges against the older Gravitt brother, as the girl has been found and returned to a Sedalia group home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.