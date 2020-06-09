Despite a decrease in revenue collections in the state, both Pettis County and the City of Sedalia have shown increases in sales tax revenue in recent months.
Pettis County has seen a 2.12% total increase from last year, according to numbers released Tuesday by Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne. Revenue for the month of May increased 29.69% from last year from $179,068.19 in 2019 to $232,241.07 in 2020.
“This (the May tax) is the tax the state would have collected in April and forwarded to us in May,” Lyne explained. “I know a lot of stimulus monies were received in April. It would be my assumption that between the mass buying of everyday necessities and the stimulus money that was spent locally had a direct impact on the increase of sales tax we received in May.”
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick agrees with Lyne’s assessment.
“I have to believe it was buying in preparation for the isolation and bulk buying,” Dick said via text. “The stimulus checks had a significant amount of buying of items that are considered to be related to the self-isolation and limiting of their families exposure in general.”
Dick also commented throughout the county there have been a number of home improvement projects that have been started or completed in recent months.
Brian and Rose Dickinson own Dickinson Roofing and Construction Co. Brian Dickinson commented they have seen an increase in work in recent months. The couple, who have owned the business for eight years, work primarily in Pettis County.
“One of our goals is to be a hometown business and to put our customers first,” Brian Dickinson said. “We have definitely noticed a big uptick in roofing jobs and general construction requests in and around Pettis County.
“It’s definitely been a better year than in the past,” he continued. “Whether it’s due to storms, the economic factor or our own business growth we are working nonstop to keep up with the demand.”
Numbers from the City of Sedalia also show improvement, according to Sedalia City Administrator Kelvin Shaw.
For June in the city (revenue collected in April), general sales tax revenue for the city was reported at $527,797 compared to $581,394 in 2019, a decrease of 9.2%. However, in May (revenue collected in March), the city saw a 26.7% increase in general sales tax revenue.
“We received our sales and use tax collections for the month on Friday,” Shaw said Tuesday via email. “These are the numbers we were awaiting in great anticipation since these are primarily from the sales at the cash register for the month of April. Thereby the first full month of the COVID-19 shutdown impact.”
Shaw added for Sedalia, April is historically one of the largest sales tax months.
“On the surface, they were as we expected, down about 9.2% over the same month last year when adjusted for the one-eighth increase in the parks tax started in January,” Shaw explained. “However when you look closer, last year was up significantly over the average April. So really we are actually a little above a normal April. Further, since we were up last month more than we are down this month, so far through the pandemic we are essentially even with the same two months (March and April) last year. I consider that great news and keeps me optimistic.”
Accounting for all city sales taxes, revenue is down 4.2% in June (collected in April) and up 30.9% in May (collected in March).
On Friday, data released from state Budget Director Dan Haug show net general revenue collections are down 7.4% so far this fiscal year compared to last year. The state fiscal year runs from July to June.
According to an Associated Press report, “Revenues in May dropped significantly as many businesses remained closed and people were left without work as the state unemployment rate shot up to 9.7%. Last month alone, net general revenues decreased more than 22% compared to May 2019.”
