Less than two weeks into the six-week absentee voting period, Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada said his office has helped dozens of people each day.
Absentee voting began Tuesday, Sept. 22 for the Nov. 3 General Election. La Strada said his office has been averaging 40 to 60 in-person voters each day since absentee voting started, and Friday was even higher, with roughly 70 people casting a vote. That is in addition to more than 200 people who delivered their mailed ballot in person to La Strada’s office Friday.
La Strada said he’s pleased to see people continue to utilize absentee voting even after 1,200 mailed ballots were unaccounted for by the United States Postal Service for more than a week.
La Strada announced Wednesday that about 1,200 voters never received their absentee ballots after his office dropped them off at the Post Office on Monday, Sept. 21. It appeared the United States Postal Service had lost the ballots, so La Strada’s office sent out a second batch of ballots Tuesday, with voters receiving them Wednesday.
Thursday morning, La Strada issued a news release stating the Postal Service had found the ballots and would be returning them to his office. On Friday, La Strada said his staff checked all the ballots, which had not been opened and did not appear tampered with.
La Strada said the Postal Service had not given him a reason for the lost ballots, although it will be reimbursing his office for the postage used on the first batch.
“I’m not a conspiracy guy, we just want good, honest answers and why was our mail all the way in the St. Louis distribution center when it goes to Columbia,” La Strada said. “... We’re just going to wait for a response but we are following up with an investigation, we want full-fledged answers for the people.”
On Friday, Kimberly A. Caldwell-Harvey, USPS Corporate Communications for the Gateway District, sent the Democrat a statement.
“The ballots were located the morning of October 1 at our St. Louis Processing and Distribution Center and were immediately returned to the Pettis County Clerk’s office. This matter is currently under internal review,” the statement reads. “We will continue to work closely with the Pettis County Clerk and all Missouri boards of election to make sure each mail-in ballot reaches its intended destination. There is no higher priority for the Postal Service at this time than the secure, on-time delivery of the nation’s Election Mail.
“Additionally, as of October 1, the Postal Service has authorized and instructed the use of additional resources nationwide, which include but are not limited to, expanded processing procedures, extra transportation, extra delivery and collection trips and overtime to ensure that Election Mail, including ballots, is delivered in a timely manner.”
La Strada learned of the error late last week when voters inundated his office with phone calls asking about the status of their mailed absentee ballots. He contacted the Sedalia Post Office, where he and the postmaster looked through the post office for the ballots, but found none.
Sedalia is in the USPS Gateway District, so mail is routed through Columbia, and sometimes St. Louis, before ending up at its final destination. Both distribution centers were also unable to find the ballots up until Thursday morning.
La Strada said this is the first time in his 10 years in office that this problem has occurred. According to La Strada, Pettis County is the only Missouri county to have an issue with missing ballots. Maura Browning, communications director for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, confirmed that, stating, “as far as we know, it’s an isolated incident.”
The last day to register to vote is Wednesday for the Nov. 3 election. The last day to request a mailed ballot is Oct. 21.
“We just have to keep our eye on the prize which is Nov. 3 and make sure people feel comfortable voting and are able to vote,” La Strada said.
For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
