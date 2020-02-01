The Pettis County Commission gave a State of the County presentation Friday afternoon where they were peppered with questions from citizens about the state of various projects.
Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, Presiding Commissioner David Dick and Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza spoke at the Pettis County Pachyderm Club meeting at Best Western State Fair Inn, which attracted many more citizens than usual. The commissioners each took a turn at the podium, then took questions from the audience. Most were focused on road and bridge projects.
During the question-and-answer session, Pettis County resident Heath May presented the commissioners with a petition signed by 156 citizens — including one signature he received as he walked to the front of the room — who are opposed to the proposed U.S. Route 65 interchange near the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park. The county received $8.3 million in December from Gov. Mike Parson’s transportation cost-share program, the highest funding award of the 20 projects.
The new interchange overpass will be about a half-mile north of the U.S. Route 65 and state Route HH/state Route H intersection. Branching off of that overpass, a new east-west road will be constructed between Route H and Route HH. On the east side of U.S. 65, the new road will connect to Cedar Road, an existing north-south road running along the east side of Nucor that will be widened up to the point where it connects with Griessen Road. The intersection of H and HH crossing U.S. 65 will close.
“We understand changes are coming, but this thing is going through a lot of people’s lands that don’t want it,” May told the commissioners. He requested an evening meeting with the commission, a Missouri Department of Transportation representative who is working on the project, and landowners.
Baeza said the county will host public hearings once plans are drawn for the project. All three commissioners emphasized the map published with the Democrat’s article about the grant in December is conceptual. May told the commissioners he has been told by MoDOT the map is nearly finalized, to which Dick replied he had not been made aware of that information.
Baeza said MoDOT informed the commission that no drawings would be completed until after environmental and engineering studies had been completed, which is expected to take nine months.
“To us, we feel like it’s important you hear our feelings before those lines are drawn,” citizen Tammy Christenberry said. “You have to understand we’re nervous on this end that once those lines are drawn, we’re not going to have much dog in the fight. … I understand you have to deal directly with the landowners involved. I’m a few acres away from the interchange — I’m still involved. We want our voices heard, it will affect us.”
Dick said the county is new to this type of process with MoDOT as this is the largest transportation project the county has undertaken in recent history and the governor’s cost-share program was new in 2019.
“When we do bridge projects or anything, we usually go and secure the land easements and make sure everything is right before we start. This is as new to us as it is to you,” he said.
Dick said it’s the commission’s intention to talk with citizens before construction ever starts, but that’s not where they are in the MoDOT process. He also said he sympathizes with the landowners.
“I own two century farms. Guess what, they put a four-lane highway right up beside it. I didn’t have a damn choice in it,” Dick said. “So you’re talking to someone who has suffered through this process before there was ever a process to be had, so I understand completely and I’m not going to let that happen to you at all.”
Dick was questioned as to how he could make sure that happens. He replied that “I hate that it sounds like we’re hedging” but it’s too early in the process to have exact details about where lines will be drawn.
“You have to understand from a landowner perspective, that’s very disconcerting. I may not sleep at night, I may go home and cry, I may have other health concerns over the anxiety …” Amanda May replied. “We’re very concerned and ‘we don’t know’ isn’t a very good answer. … I feel you are hedging.”
During the initial presentation, Marcum and Baeza, who oversee the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, said the county plans to do another 20 miles of reclamation road work in 2020, the same amount completed in 2019. Marcum said using reclamation is one-third of the cost of a new asphalt road, so the county can make its limited budget go farther.
Marcum said the county’s rubber-and-gravel mixture has been working well so far and the commission helped the Missouri Department of Transportation with a project in another area of the state using the product.
Marcum also said the Road and Bridge Department is expected to move into its new building by the end of February.
Baeza talked about the half-cent sales tax renewal that will be on the April 7 municipal election ballot. According to Baeza, it was introduced in 2000 to help with capital improvements and must be presented to the voters every five years. Pettis County uses some of the funds and distributes a portion to all the county municipalities for public works efforts.
He also asked for citizens’ help in combatting illegal dumping issues in the county and reminded citizens they can submit road problems through pettiscomo.com.
