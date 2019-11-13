The Pettis County Commission and Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon began the first day of the 2020 county budget hearings on Tuesday.
Over a three-day period, all county departments and boards will present their budget requests to Presiding Commissioner David Dick, Western Commissioner Jim Marcum and Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza. No requests are approved during the three-day discussion period. A public review of the budget will take place during a 10-day period in January.
“Most elected officials are on board with what we are doing,” Marcum said near the completion of the hearings on Tuesday. “No one is asking for a lot. More are with what they have and are doing it very well.”
Fourteen individuals spoke on behalf of their respective departments and agencies on Tuesday: IT Director Luke Goosen, Chief Juvenile Officer Kindra Harms, Clerk Nick La Strada, Assessor Chris Woolery, Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger, Sedalia/Pettis County 911 Director James Theisen, Sedalia/Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda, Collector Marsha Boeschen, Lynn Snow representing the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund Board, Circuit Court Clerk Susan Sadler, Surveyor Kerry Turpin, Maintenance and Grounds Director Bret Manuel, Auditor Beverly Dillon, and Treasurer Kim Lyne.
Many of those had no increases in their requests from the 2019 budget. The majority of those with increases requested salary increases for staff members.
“We rely on the respective office holders to give funding requests for their employees,” Dick noted. “They typically are one of the last requests we are able to consider because we need to look at the year-end projected revenues and expenditures and then we can begin to get a better picture on what we can do in terms of salaries and so forth.”
Three individuals, Goosen, Rooda and Theisen, presented increased requests for equipment and employee training for the upcoming year. Goosen made an $8,000 request for contractual services for equipment upgrades. Theisen requested $1.3 million primarily for equipment and training for the new 911 centralized dispatch center. Rooda asked for an increase of $14,000 for training for employees and storm spotters.
All of these were considered expected requests, according to the commissioners. Much of the equipment and training dollars are needed as the county and city are preparing for a centralized 911 dispatch after voters approved the ballot measure in April. The $1 monthly fee collected on all devices capable of calling 911 began last month; the monthly fee on prepaid cellular devices began in January. The county is expected to receive its first funds from the new tax in January.
“Where we have seen additional requests (other than salary) is due to changes in technology or for a more efficient cost savings way to do the work,” Dick commented. “What we have seen today have all been pretty genuine requests based on merit and not want.
“They are seeking requests so they and their departments can do their jobs to meet the citizens’ and public needs,” he added. “They haven’t been giving us wish lists but they are asking for what they need to do their jobs.”
Other requests came as a result of state mandates and changes to programs.
Harms requested a $3,500 increase in the juvenile board/out of county fund as well as a new $1,500 line item from programs and services as a result of a state-mandated change in how juveniles will be classified.
Often the county is not notified of these changes prior to the budget hearings, making planning difficult.
By law, county budgets must be balanced. It is for that reason the commissioners try to maintain an unallocated fund between $800,000 and $1 million.
“That fund allows us to cover unplanned expenses that we can’t know at the time, or occur without notification from changes to state and federal program funding,” Dick explained. “The cost of prisoners’ meals is an example of where the fund is used.”
As Dick explained, it is difficult to predict the number of inmates and their length of stay in the Pettis County Jail. Once the annual food budget is allocated prisoners must still be fed. The additional food expenses are paid through the unallocated fund.
“We all have the same responsibility to be accountable to the taxpayers and I believe everyone came in with that in mind when making their requests,” Baeza said. “I consider the requests made to us today were justified and will provide the department heads and office holders the ability to better serve the citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.