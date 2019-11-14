On Wednesday during the second day of the 2020 county budget hearings, the Pettis County Commission met with representatives from three agencies and with Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith.
As with Tuesday’s hearings, the requests for funding increases were somewhat expected as many of the agencies are facing increasing costs from both the state and federal government.
“Today’s hearings are a little different – there is more of a community aspect as to helping fund programs for the general benefit of the citizens through the MU Extension programs and assistance to the Pettis County Soil and Water Conservation District and a review of the Johnson Grass budget,” Presiding Commissioner David Dick explained. “In an added way, the coroner’s budget somewhat is service provided albeit through the statutes as required.”
As with the first day of hearings, no requests will be approved at this time. Rather it is an opportunity for the stakeholders to explain to the commissioners why they are seeking additional funding.
Alan Ream representing the Johnson Grass Board did not request any additional funding from the 2019 budget. Eugene Schmidt representing the Pettis County Soil and Water Conservation District sought an increase from $3,500 to $5,000. The MU Extension Pettis County Office represented by Blake Gazaway requested an additional $5,000. If approved, the Extension Office would receive $77,000 for 2020.
The Johnson Grass Board is required to present its budget when the county does its budget hearings, according to Dick.
“We only review and see that it is balanced,” he explained. “University Extension is an outright request for funding to support their various programs in the county.”
Dick added Boonslick Regional Library and the Center for Human Services are their own taxing entities. As such, they are only required to submit their annual report to the commission.
The Soil and Water Conservation District is funded through a 1/10 cent sales tax through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources State Parks Program. The MU Extension program is funded by the University System.
“The University funds the specialist in each office and the county funds the office space and the secretary/receptionist and additional Youth Program Assistance,” Dick said.
Smith requested an additional $3,400 in funding for 2020 for the Coroner’s Office. He is seeking $1,000 for the purchase of new equipment along with an additional $1,000 for equipment repair. Supplies, travel and training, coroner calls, and transportation make up the additional $1,400 in requests for the office for the upcoming year.
The public budget hearings will conclude Thursday.
