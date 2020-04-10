Following a Pettis County Commission meeting on April 2, plans are moving forward with the Governor’s Cost Share Program for a new interchange on North U.S. Highway 65.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to recommend the firm of Anderson Engineering to the Missouri Department of Transportation to complete the design work on the $16.5 million project. Eastern Commissioner Israel Bazea voted no.
The plan for a new interchange on U.S. Highway 65 near the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park was introduced in mid-December when Gov. Mike Parson announced it as the highest funded proposal in his newly-formed Governor’s Cost Share Program for local infrastructure projects. The county will be responsible for 50% of the costs to construct the infrastructure near state Routes HH and H and Cedar Drive.
The April 2 vote followed a March 17 public meeting where an estimated 140 community members met with the commissioners and MoDOT representatives to view three proposals for the work. Comments from those who attended as well as from individuals who spoke to commissioners since the December announcement were provided to MoDOT for consideration.
“The March 17 informational meeting was skewed by some present to steer participants in a particular direction,” Presiding Commissioner David Dick said via email Thursday. “There were more options on the table than the original one that we used in our application. Most of the residents who came in did so prior to the 17th meeting but almost all were in favor of the project as a whole.”
Western Commissioner Jim Marcum agreed most residents seemed in favor of the project following discussions with the commissioners. Since traffic flow in the area has been a topic of discussion and concern for a number of years, Marcum said the timing is right.
“My feeling is we should move forward on the Governor's Cost Share Project,” Marcum said by email Thursday. “(It’s) very rare in life that you can get the state to help you solve your traffic problems in the county. The Cedar and Griessen Road traffic is already a problem and a safer exit onto 65 Highway would be great for now and in the future.”
Baeza expressed a differing opinion in his statement to the Democrat via email on Thursday. He said “the vast majority” of Pettis County residents did not want the county to move forward with the project.
“In the Commission Chambers there was a lot of conversations with people whose land would be directly affected,” he said. “I know that for many of the patrons, their lands are their livelihoods and they have worked very hard to get their businesses and families to where they are at. Many are not willing to sell and I believe this will further increment the cost of the project down the road. Early on I assured the property owners that I would strongly oppose any action that would require eminent domain acquisitions.”
According to Dick, until final plans are completed and approved the exact number of landowners affected is not known.
Marcum commented plans to improve Griessen Road were not included because “it will take a bridge and a lot of excavating and road widening to even make it a road you could meet a truck on.”
Marcum and Baeza oversee the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department. The two drafted and submitted the request to receive the state funding under the Governor’s Cost Share Program, which Gov. Mike Parson has touted as one of his top legislative programs. On Jan. 15 in conjunction with the State of the State address, Parson pledged an additional $50 million.
The program matches up to 50% of the construction costs for projects selected by the Missouri Departments of Transportation and Economic Development “that have the greatest economic benefit to the state,” the governor’s report noted.
Marcum said the commissioners met April 2 to discuss an engineering company for the project when it was questioned if the project should even continue.
“The commission has worked on this for two years and nothing was ever said about not wanting to do it,” Marcum said. “I believe the project should move forward.”
The question came to a vote, with Marcum and Dick approving the project while Baeza voted no.
“I do not believe it is fiscally responsible for the County of Pettis to commit to an estimated
$8 million project (the county’s share of the cost),” Baeza said. “As Eastern Commissioner, my responsibility is to make sure that our more than 900 miles of rural county roads are maintained and that our bridges are in working conditions. We have a lot of current infrastructure needs in our district, that is where I believe we should be spending our tax dollars.”
Both Dick and Marcum said the greater good to the community now and in the future was something they considered and it played a major role in their decision.
Dick said the commission has been meeting with Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Executive Director Jessica Craig and President Rusty Kahrs about future business growth in the area. He said specifics can’t be released until agreements are finalized but that Craig and Kahrs have indicated businesses considering a Pettis County location would like improved infrastructure.
“I voted for the project to move forward because you need to look ahead and this was an opportunity to gain some state assistance to help with that process,” Dick noted. “The community grows and changes and these infrastructure projects need to be done prior to the need to do them which makes them more expensive to do. These projects have an economic development job creation aspect to them.”
Although the timing of the funding may change, Dick said “that is OK as it will help us comply with the MoDOT requirements and process needed for the project.”
“The funding is very dependent on the timing,” Dick explained. “Also the design chosen is less expensive to construct than the others. We have the ability to finance our portion through a loan program from MoDOT and the interest rate is very low right now.”
No tax increase was ever considered for this project or will be, according to Dick. He said there was consideration to sell bonds but that is not necessary to fund the project. The engineering contract contains a clause that allows the county to stop wherever it is and only pay for the work done to that point with no penalties to the county.
Gary Strack of Anderson Engineering has indicated final plans will be available in the next few weeks.
According to Dick, once final plans are approved the next step is to complete a survey of the land to know exactly what the path is and which property owners are affected.
For more information, call the Pettis County Commission at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
