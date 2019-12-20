During daily meetings Dec. 16 – Dec. 20, the Pettis County Commission:
• Approved the 2020 county budget on Friday.
• Approved the bid from IBG and Associates of Sedalia for insurance on the Pettis County Courthouse, grounds and county property.
• Finalized payment for the purchase of a pug mill through the Region F Solid Waste Management Grant. The equipment will be used by the county to mix recycled rubber and aggregate for road resurfacing.
• Met with Pettis County 911 Director James Theisen and Pettis County IT Director Luke Goosen to discuss battery back-up systems for the new 911 consolidation.
• Approved a supplemental agreement submitted by Anderson Engineering of Lee’s Summit for engineering services on an as needed basis.
• Met with state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, to discuss the upcoming 2020 legislative session and the Governor’s Cost Share Grant Program.
• Met with resident Wendall Zimmerman concerning Durley Road, the low water crossing on McCurdy Road and brush trimming on Trickum Road.
• Met with resident James Sneed to discuss possible road conditions on Cedar Drive and Grissen Road.
• Met with resident Alan Ream to discuss possible road work on Cedar Drive.
• Met with resident Mike Brown to discuss proposed road work under the Governor’s Cost Share Grant Program on N. U.S. 65 Highway.
• Pettis County Offices will be closed on Dec, 24 and 25 for Christmas. County offices will also be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Dec. 16 is 177 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.