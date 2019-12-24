Pettis County Commissioners approved the 2020 county budget Dec. 20 following a mandatory 10-day public viewing period.
With a general revenue budget of $8,236,897 and the County Road and Bridge Budget set at $10,278,157, the commissioners said they are pleased with the work of the elected officials and county boards that submitted their annual requests to the commission. Both budgets must be balanced per state statute.
“Because of the steady sales tax figures, we were able to give 3% across the board raises to all county employees,” Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick said. “The commissioners also voted to absorb the 10% increase in the cost of health insurance for all county employees.”
County employees will also see three additional paid holidays in 2020 as commissioners voted to approve the closure of county offices on Lincoln Day, Wednesday, Feb. 3; Truman Day, Friday, May 8; and Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 12. These dates mirror the State of Missouri holiday calendar, Dick noted.
According to Dick, most departments requested only nominal increases for supplies and travel expenses, which were also granted.
During the November budget hearings, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond requested the addition of one road deputy.
“We have asked Sheriff Bond to fill the vacancies he currently has in his department,” Dick explained. “Once that is done we will consider the request for additional personnel.”
Dick explained the county will receive its state payment from the Deputy Sheriff’s Salary Fund in June. At that time, commissioners will reopen and re-evaluate the budget to see if Bond’s request for additional personnel can be granted.
The County Road and Bridge Budget is in line with previous years, according to Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum.
“By buying the reclaimer we were able to do 20 miles of road instead of 12 miles that we could do when we rented the equipment,” Marcum said. “We could have done more but the wet spring slowed us down.”
Marcum added in the new year, Road and Bridge Department employees will focus on maintenance and trying to “keep up with what we have.”
In addition to the 20 miles of reclaimed road, work crews completed 40 miles of chip and seal road resurfacing. Three bridge projects were also completed.
The county budget increased $391,985 from 2019, which is an average increase, according to Dick.
To date, the county has $2,357,906 in general operating fund reserves and $3,092,061 in the County Road and Bridge fund reserves, both of which are necessary, according to Dick.
“There are any number of unforeseen circumstances that can impact the County,” Dick explained. “We hope they never happen but we are prepared fiscally if necessary.”
