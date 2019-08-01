Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick, Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza and Western Commissioner Jim Marcum attended a White House summit and meetings with members of Missouri’s Congressional delegation July 23-26.
The meetings focused on transportation, infrastructure and the nation’s opioid crisis.
“This was the most productive of all congressional meetings I’ve been to,” Dick said Wednesday. “The recent trip to Washington, D.C., at the invitation of the White House to participate in an interaction with cabinet, deputy, and undersecretaries, chief of staff, and other directors is a privilege and actually quite constructive for us to interact with them.”
Commissioners met July 24 with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, in their offices on Capitol Hill as well as staff members for Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
The discussions focused on transportation and infrastructure issues.
“The BRO, bridge replacement program, is slated for a recission year next year,” Dick explained. “That means no funding for new projects so we here have been front loading the process to get money committed to projects that can be built while they take a year to figure out the funding or if it goes away entirely.”
According to Dick, Pettis County is one of the top users of the BRO Program in Missouri.
“That funding, combined with our ability through the use of the 1/2 cent sales tax for roads and bridges, to keep meeting the matching dollars to keep projects being built is absolutely crucial to our success in bridge replacement,” he said.
Blunt was unable to meet with the commissioners as he was on the Senate floor. Hawley came over from the Capitol to meet with the trio. Dick said their visit with Hartzler, who returned to their discussion after going to the Capitol to vote, was “very productive.”
Marcum and Baeza agreed with Dick’s assessment of the meetings.
“Building relationships is very important when it comes to getting things done,” Baeza noted. “Infrastructure is one of the main priorities of the County Commission and to more effectively serve our citizens it is very important that we advocate for our county’s needs to the people at the highest levels.
“It was very beneficial to discuss different grant options available and to know that we have a direct line of communication with Senior Cabinet Officials who specialize in infrastructure policy,” he added.
July 25, commissioners attended the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs IGA State Regional Leadership Day. Delegates from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma met to discuss a number of topics including efforts to eliminate the opioid and prescription drug crisis in America.
“I’m thankful for the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration to increase direct communication between the White House and local elected officials,” Baeza commented. “This was an enormous opportunity to directly convey the needs of our constituency and share about the progress happening in our great county I appreciated the briefings and discussion on shared federal-state-local priorities, including infrastructure, rural development, regulatory reform, and combating the opioid and methamphetamine crisis.”
While at the White House, those in attendance were met by a surprise visitor to the summit. Vice President Mike Pence stopped by to express his gratitude for the efforts of those present.
“Vice President Pence came by to thank us for attending and thank us for our service to the citizens,” Dick commented. “He is a very distinct presence in the room that was dignified and supportive.
“He spoke very frankly about how he understood from his time as Governor that county commissioners were the ones that got things done — we appreciated that very much.”
Marcum characterized the White House summit as the most important of the trip.
“The fact that we had great meetings with the people from FEMA, the Department of Transportation and the Department of the Interior was very useful in finding out available grants that we can use for our transportation needs,” Marcum said. “Having meetings with our senators and representative to discuss what we are trying to accomplish hopefully will keep them in the loop as our county moves forward with future expansion.”
The commissioners said they feel the contacts they made with Trump’s cabinet staff and the information presented will be beneficial as the county works with the federal government on matters in Pettis County.
