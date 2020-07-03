Since applications for the federal coronavirus aid bill payments became available to entities, businesses, and organizations in Pettis County June 1, the Pettis County Commissioners have been reviewing applications in an effort to help provide funds for those groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our biggest priority is to make sure that the CARES Act Reimbursement Grant gives financial relief to our small businesses, entities, and organizations,” Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza said via email Thursday. “We know that these sectors were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, health restriction, and forced closures; so we definitely encourage them to apply.”
Presiding Commissioner David Dick, Baeza and Western Commissioner Jim Marcum have worked with County Administrative Assistant Kristen Anderson, Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon, Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne and Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Philip Sawyer to ensure the applications and the process for approval work for those involved.
“It has been somewhat of a learning process on how to proceed,” Dick noted via email. “We have developed a process that is both accountable and effective.
“We have been grateful not to be overwhelmed,” he continued. “There initially wasn't much guidance so we have continued to fine-tune the application to be more specific and accurate as we get additional guidance from U.S. Treasury, the U.S. Inspector General and the State Treasurer.”
Last week the commissioners voted to approve changes to the application. According to Dick, the need was to provide clarity to the information requested so a determination could be made based on actual numbers not on only what was presented.
“Several counties are using the format we developed,” Dick commented. “The county auditor and treasurer are integral to this process and perform their duties well and help immensely.”
The commissioners also credit the work of Anderson who has been integral in helping with the process.
“We are doing our best to maneuver through the ever-changing guidelines that we are given,” Anderson said via email. “As we get new guidance or new questions come up through the applications we are making changes to the process to try and make it easier and more efficient for everyone involved.
“I have really enjoyed the idea of getting to help the smaller businesses in town with expenses they did not see coming,” Anderson continued. “Not a lot of locally owned businesses have it in their budget to pay for the extra cleaning products, sneeze guards, or any other items that are needed to help keep employees and customers safe while still making enough to cover their expenses.”
According to Dick, the coronavirus relief bill states payments from the fund may only be used to cover necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The debts must be incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30. Requests for reimbursement for lost revenue cannot be approved. The commissioners are focusing on the approval of items that are considered personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectants, barriers and gowns.
“As much as we would like to help, revenue is not something you can turn in a receipt for,” Anderson noted. “Anything that you are getting reimbursed for through the CARES Act funding is not eligible for any other reimbursements. This includes turning them into taxes for the year.”
When turning in applications it is important to provide original receipts, although copies will be accepted when necessary. The total amount being requested should match the total amount on the receipts. Receipts with mixed items (groceries and cleaner) should be marked or highlighted.
Once Anderson receives an application, copies are sent to the other four on the review group. The process consists of going through each individual receipt and application to determine eligibility.
“Once we have come up with our recommendations we turn those over to the commission to review,” Anderson explained. “When they determine how they want to proceed they vote whether to fully approve the requested amount, partially approve the requested amount (in the cases where we find items that are not reimbursable we subtract those amounts from the requested amount and the remainder becomes the approved amount), or deny the request entirely.“
Both Lyne and Dillon are part of the review team and commented that those applying need to have patience during the process.
“Have patience, this is uncharted territory for all of us and we are continually receiving new guidelines and information from the state,” Lyne explained. “We hope that this money can help our local businesses and citizens during this very difficult time.”
The commissioners have approved or partially approved seven applications. Three have been tabled for further guidance or responses to questions. The commissioners have not denied any applications. According to Dick, those who had grants approved should expect payment within the next week.
According to the application process on the Pettis County Facebook page, for applications to be considered, individuals must attach a W-9 form as well as any and all receipts associated with the purchases. Payments for approved applications will be sent out on the 10th and 20th of each month. Applications turned in between the 1st and 15th of each month will be paid out on the 20th. Any applications submitted between the 16th and final day of the month will be paid out on the 10th of the following month. Individuals have until Dec. 30 to submit applications.
For more information, contact Anderson at andersonk@pettiscomo.com or 660-826-5000 ext. 410. The application may be found at pettiscomo.com/cares-act. Applications may be submitted by mail to Pettis County CARES Act, 425 S. Ohio Ave., Suite 212, Sedalia, Mo., 65301.
