Pettis County Commissioners discuss naming, development of county roads

Travelers and residents of Pettis County drive down the more than 960 miles of roads that wind throughout Pettis County on a daily basis. How those roads are established and then named is a little-known fact.
In fact, county roads have only been officially named in the last 25 or so years, according to Pettis County commissioners.
“It (the naming of county roads) all came about when the 911 went into operation,” Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick said. “Unlike some counties we never had a system of numbered roads to our knowledge.
“It’s only been in the last 25 years or so that every road has been given a name and every house is given a number,” Dick continued. “It needed to be done for emergency responses and for the postal service too.”
Originally, many of the roads were named for recognized community members or buildings located on the road such as schools or churches. Families who historically lived on the road often had the roads named in their honor, according to Dick.
For a road to be named at least five or more houses must exist on it.
Typically, residents of the road agree on a name and present their recommendation to the commission for approval.
During Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting, commissioners acted on a a public request to change the name of a county road, in effect establishing two roads.
“A property owner of Yeater Road (located off state Route MM) came to us with some concerns about a portion of his land being misused by others,” Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum explained. “It was essentially becoming a party spot and the land owners and the residents on the road wanted to stop the issues that were occurring.
“We returned a portion of the road back to the land owner, essentially closing a section of the road creating two roads, Yeater North Road and Yeater South Road,” Marcum added. “All of the other property owners on the road agreed with the recommendation.”
With the closure of a portion of the road, individuals who are found in the area without permission of the landowner are in violation of trespassing ordinances and laws, making them subject to arrest and possible prosecution.
According to the commissioners, the county does not build new roads, rather they vote to accept roads built by private landowners into the county if those roads meet a list of specifications. Those specifications include the width of the road, curbs, depth of the rock bed and asphalt.
“In the past few years we have had some subdivisions put up some new roads, but that is their responsibility and cost to construct them,” Marcum explained. “The specifications and ordinances are in our building code and we (the county) inspect them as they are built before we accept them for county upkeep and maintenance.”
