As the new year approaches, the Pettis County Commission continues to plan for the safety of residents and travelers in Pettis County.
Following the completion of three bridge projects in 2019 — Meyers Road, Chamberlin Road and Smasal Road bridges — commissioners have work scheduled on four bridges in 2020.
Through the Bridge Replacement Off-line System Project (BRO), federal funding is available to the county for the projects.
“The BRO project provides funds on everything — engineering, environmental studies, materials and construction,” Western County Commissioner Jim Marcum explained. “The county pays 20% of the cost with the remaining 80% coming from the federal government.”
Planning plays a key part in the county’s ability to receive those funds, according to Presiding Commissioner David Dick.
“When I came in office both Brent (former Eastern County Commissioner Hampy) and Jim having the construction background they did understood the process,” Dick commented. “We have a lot of bridges in the county so their ability to focus and their attention to detail helped tremendously in securing the funding. Both understand the soft-match credit process.”
According to Marcum, the soft-match credit program allows the county to repair or replace bridges using county funds prior to the federal government releasing funds.
“We can do the work ourselves… we have to document everything like a regular BRO project but then we turn that into MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) and it can then be turned into a soft match credit,” Marcum explained. “If we have done everything correctly once MoDOT approves the work it goes as a soft match credit to the county so they cover the 20% we (the county) would have spent meaning there is no money coming out of the county’s pocket.”
The county’s ½ cent sales tax for road and bridge work is an “integral part,” according to Dick, in having sufficient funds upfront for the 20% to complete smaller structure projects in the county prior to receiving MoDOT funds.
The county is also seeing benefits from the commissioners’ planning through additional federal funding.
“We were told this would be a rescission year,” Dick said. “After the last four-year period the federal government had planned to take back all unspent federal funds available for the BRO projects.
“Our thought was to get as much designed and ready to try to prevent losing any federal dollars,” Dick continued. “Now the rescission isn’t happening so we have four shovel-ready bridges scheduled for 2020.”
The four bridges scheduled for the upcoming year are Elm Branch Road, Swisher Road and two bridges on Claycomb Road.
Marcum pointed out the state classifies a bridge as a structure with a span of more than 20 feet. Anything less than 20 feet is defined as a box culvert.
MoDOT inspects Pettis County bridges every two years. Anything rated with a 49% deficiency or higher is eligible to be considered for BRO funding.
Pettis County has slightly more than 150 bridges and hundreds of box culverts. There are no failing bridges in Pettis County, according to the latest MoDOT report issued in 2019.
“We look at what the state, MoDOT, determines as the worst bridges,” Dick said. “Then we look at the traffic count and what vehicles use the structure, if they are school buses or semis, farm equipment… width of the structure also plays a role in the determination of repair.”
Since the BRO program began 15 years ago, the county has completed 35 bridge projects at an average cost of $380,000.
“We are one to two years ahead of schedule in our planning,” Dick noted. That, in turn, will get us soft-match credit to plan for three more bridges. The cost to repair them doesn’t seem to go down but the need to repair them keeps changing.”
