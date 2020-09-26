With the COVID-19 pandemic causing some obstacles to keep everyone safe, Santa is getting a head start on Christmas this year.
Carol McMillin, a Community Santa organizer, said she had gotten questions from the community about whether Community Santa would still happen in 2020. She said she was pleased to have a unanimous decision from the Community Santa board to find a way to continue their efforts.
“We were smart enough and resourceful enough we could put together a plan to still serve the people of Pettis County,” McMillin said. “Of all the years, this is not the year to say ‘that is too hard,’ we were not willing to do that. That’s why we’ve come up with a plan. It’s not perfect, but it’s workable.”
All applicants who qualified for Community Santa assistance in 2019 will receive a mailed packet by mid-October containing an application and an addressed and stamped envelope to return the application. For those who no longer live at their 2019 address or are new applicants, Open Door will have applications available, which can be returned to the Open Door dropbox. All applications must be returned by Nov. 15.
Community Santa also offers holiday assistance for elderly citizens. Volunteers will still be delivering applications to senior housing facilities.
Only a few toy donation boxes will be placed around Pettis County this year, and instead, people will see more monetary donation jars.
McMillin said monetary donations are helpful, as it allows organizers to buy toys and games in bulk when they find a sale. She said the group was fortunate to receive “a lot” of new hardback books for free earlier this year.
“Our goal is always the same, we’re trying to make the holiday more of what their peers are experiencing, and toys is an important part of that,” McMillin said. “(Requested) toys are something that can be used more than one way, something educational in that you’ll learn through play. We’ve been fortunate, people have begun to send their monetary donations to us early, which will be so helpful because we can’t shop like we usually do — we have to do more online, have to be cautious when we go to a store with the least amount of people present. The more donations we can collect early, the safer we are.”
Community Santa provides holiday gifts to Pettis County families that can’t afford it, based on the state poverty guidelines. Every child gets toys based on their preferences, as listed by their parents, books, and other items. Each family receives a board game to play together. This year, McMillin said organizers are also making it a priority to include hygiene products like toothbrushes and toothpaste plus items such as socks, gloves, stocking caps and small blankets.
Items will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8-10 at Santa’s Workshop in the State Fair Shopping Center. Parents will present their photo ID and assigned number to a volunteer, who will then hand over the toys, which are always unwrapped and in a black bag so parents can still enjoy wrapping them. McMillin said volunteers will work in small shifts this year to allow for social distancing.
There will be a few other changes. Bikes will not be collected and distributed, as they require too much contact. McMillin said she’s working to donate any bikes already at Santa’s Workshop to area schools or agencies like PROP to give clients transportation.
There also will not be family adoptions to reduce contact between families.
“Those same people we can cover because we’ll be sending them a form anyway, they just won’t be adopted,” McMillin said. “If they (adoption donors) could find it in their hearts to just give us the financial help that they would normally hand out to people directly, we’ll see that those people will still get Christmas.”
McMillin noted it might not be quite as fun as past years, with people dropping off donations and talking to volunteers at Santa’s Workshop, but it’s all to keep donors, recipients and workers safe.
“Everyone is extremely determined to make it work,” she added. “We can’t leave these kids hanging. Parents, we’ve got to get things in their hands so they can make the holidays for their families as good as it can be this year.”
Santa’s Workshop will not be open to the public other than on distribution day. To contact Community Santa, call 660-473-2408, email communitysanta@gmail.com, or message Pettis County Community Santa on Facebook. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 43, Sedalia, MO, 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.