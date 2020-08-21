Pettis County Crime Stoppers is asking for individuals with any information regarding four shootings which occurred in Sedalia over a short period of time to contact law enforcement.
The first shooting occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. Aug. 2. Officers responded to the area of Lamine Street and Morgan Avenue in reference to a shooting and a disturbance. Officers located shell casings and identified one individual with a gunshot wound who was treated and released from a local medical facility, according to a Sedalia Police Department release.
Two more shootings happened Aug. 3. The first occurred at approximately 2:43 p.m. in the area of Saline Street and Albright Court and the second at approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 400 block of North Prospect Avenue. Neither incident had injuries reported.
“People called and said that there was a shooting in the first one,” SPD Chief Matt Wirt told the Democrat the day of the incident. “We found evidence the shooting had occurred...”
According to an SPD press release, officers located spent shell casing in the roadway at both scenes.
The final shooting happened at approximately 8:11 p.m. Aug. 11 in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Wagner Drive. No injuries were reported in this incident either.
According to SPD Detective John Fellows, evidence suggests the shootings are connected and “it appears two groups of people in Sedalia are choosing to shoot at each other over a disagreement.” Fellows told the Democrat there was not a lot he could say about the investigation at this point because it is still ongoing.
“Several persons of interest have been developed and many leads are still being followed up on thanks to help from the community and the hard work that’s been put into this by patrolmen and detectives alike,” he told the Democrat via email.
Fellows also explained there was no way to track shootings in the area with 100% accuracy. Calls are entered into dispatch on the complaint of the caller, according to Fellows. This means if someone hears gunshots and tells a dispatcher they hear fireworks, officers will be dispatched to investigate fireworks.
“If the caller says they heard gunfire and the Officers are responding to investigate that, it will be labelled a gunshot call,” Fellows explained. “From Jan.1, 2019, to this time last year we had about 68 calls for reported gunshots. However most of those are actually investigated and found to be fireworks, transformers blowing, heavy equipment operating, vehicles backfiring etc.
“So it’s not 68 instances of gunshots, it’s 68 instances of someone calling the police and reporting that they heard gunshots,” he continued. “This year so far, we’ve had about 92 calls for reported gunshots, with the same disclaimer.”
Fellows said in the “unlikely event” someone finds themself involved in an incident like this the most important thing to do is be safe and take cover.
“If you’re able to take cover, be safe, and still see something, the smallest of details can be useful to us as investigators,” Fellows explained. “For example, if there is a vehicle involved, noting the color of the vehicle, or the type, if there are any bumper stickers, or anything like damage that makes it stand out from similar vehicles that’s helpful.
“Even if you can remember just a few letters or numbers on the license plate, that can be extremely helpful,” he added. “If the individuals involved are wearing any particular clothing items … If you can help by telling us what direction the suspects are fleeing in, that’s extremely useful to deploy officers in those areas as they approach the scene with the hopes of catching the suspects fleeing from the scene.”
Fellows said he is hopeful arrests will be made soon.
“The Sedalia Police Department is tirelessly working day and night to pursue these individuals who have committed these crimes,” Fellows explained. “I am hopeful that very soon we will be able to report that arrests have been made in this case.
“We have spoken to dozens of people regarding these shootings and in our increased patrol in these areas affected have made several unrelated arrests of people involved in illegal activity. The Sedalia Police Department remains committed to doing as much as we can to provide a safe environment for Sedalia’s citizens.”
Pettis County Crime Stoppers is asking for individuals with any information regarding the crimes to contact the Pettis County Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 660-827-TIPS, 660-827-8477. Tips can also be submitted through Nixle at nixle.com/tip/.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for any information leading to the arrests of the person or persons involved in these cases.
