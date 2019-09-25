A Pettis County Sheriff’s Office detective has been recognized for his law enforcement efforts.
According to a news release, Detective Sgt. Tolbert “Tollie” Rowe was presented the 2019 Gene Darnell Excellence in Law Enforcement Award at a meeting of the Missouri Rural Major Case Squad Sept. 18 in Bates City.
The Darnell Award, established in 2001 in memory of former Lafayette County Sheriff Gene Darnell, is presented to an outstanding Law Enforcement Officer each year by the Gene Darnell Memorial Fund. The recipient is selected by a board consisting of ranking law enforcement officers from the west central Missouri area.
The award is based upon the recipient officer’s demonstrated skill, dedication to professionalism and service to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.