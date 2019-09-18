With temperatures, well above average during the third week of September it may be difficult to think about cold and flu season but according to experts the time to do so is now.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are recommending that everyone six months of age or older receive the influenza vaccine by the end of October.
The CDC notes flu activity typically begins to increase in October and peaks between December and February. Activity can last as late as May.
“Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, and can cause mild to severe illness,” according to a statement from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “Serious outcomes can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk of serious flu complications. The best way to prevent flu is an annual vaccination.
“While it is extremely important for every Missourian to get their flu shot, it is especially important that those in high-risk groups receive their vaccination,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said in the statement. “And while we were encouraged last year by lower incidence rates of flu in Missouri, we cannot let down our guard and skip flu shots, or we may see increased rates of incidence and flu-related deaths in the state.”
According to Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin, there have been a couple of reported cases of influenza in Pettis County. It is too soon to determine any trends or patterns locally.
“I have not read any predictions about the flu season for this year - every year seems to be a little different,” Martin noted. “The best protection against the serious complications of influenza is still getting vaccinated.
“The more people we have in our community that are vaccinated, the lesser the risk for coming in contact with the influenza virus and getting sick,” she continued. “For those who cannot be vaccinated, they need to pay attention to reports of when influenza has arrived in the community and limit their contact with large groups of people and people who are ill.”
Two age groups, the elderly and young children are in the “most at risk group for complications from influenza.
“Children, particularly infants and young children are also at greater risk of complications so immunizing young children is critically important not only to the health of the child, but also to the well-being of older adults in their lives,” Martin noted.
The options for influenza vaccine are the same as last year. A smaller dose is given to infants and young children. Children receiving their first flu vaccine need to have two doses in the same year for maximum protection. Regular injectable doses are recommended for those three years to 64 years of age and high dose for those 65 and over according to both Martin and the CDC.
“The high dose provides more protection for older people as their immune systems need more help to develop the same level of protection,” Martin explained. “The nasal mist is available in some practices, but the Health Center does not carry it.
“For those individuals with severe egg allergy, there is a vaccine not made from eggs,” Martin continued. “Individuals would need to speak to their primary care provider about how to obtain this vaccine as again the Health Center is not carrying it.”
Martin added while there was discussion the arrival of the vaccines may be delayed, the Health Center has received their supply in a timely manner. At this time there is no shortage of vaccine.
The CDC notes the flu vaccine is produced by private manufacturers, so supply depends on manufacturers. For the 2019-2020 season, manufacturers have projected they will provide between 162 million and 169 million doses of vaccine for the U.S. market.
The Pettis County Health Center provides influenza vaccine for homebound individuals. Appointments can be made by calling the Health Center at 660-827-1130.
