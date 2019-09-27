The Pettis County Juvenile Office recently appointed a new chief juvenile officer who has a decade of experience.
Kindra Harms, originally from Lincoln, has 10 years of juvenile office experience under her belt. After graduating from the University of Central Missouri in 2008, she started her career at the Cass County Juvenile Office as a deputy juvenile officer. She also worked in the Johnson County office.
Harms didn’t originally plan to become a juvenile officer but changed her mind after getting to see how the system worked.
“I wanted to be a teacher when I first started college and then I kind of had a shift, a change in heart…Seeing all of that and learning about different things of that nature it just made me completely shift in what I wanted to do. I knew that I wanted to be in a position where I could help kids that come from troubled homes and different things like that,” said Harms.
Harms had worked at the Pettis County Juvenile Office for five years and has worked on the delinquency cases side and the abuse and neglect side before being appointed to the chief juvenile officer position a few months ago. She now provides education and oversight of all the deputy juvenile officers in the circuit, which includes Pettis and Cooper counties. She also works on policy and procedure writing along with budgeting.
Harms said the most common cases the office is handling lately are drug cases.
“Majority of it is marijuana but unfortunately it’s a lot of marijuana with intent to distribute so we have a lot of younger kids that are not just smoking it anymore they’re actually selling it now. That’s very concerning,” she said.
Harms explained when it comes to treatment, officers look at the juvenile’s history. The process is different than the adult side of the law.
“In the juvenile side of things are very different compared to the adult because it’s not about punishment it’s about treatment,” she said. “We’ll start with lower level treatment options and different things like that. Offer informal supervision, have them go for outpatient substance abuse treatment…
“If they have a lengthy history then we have to start kicking it up a notch. We always need to look at what is in their best interest. Decisions are made based off of that.”
A main goal for the office is getting juveniles the right treatment to prevent them from having any more issues, especially in adulthood.
“Everything in this system is confidential and it won’t affect their future employment and different things like that. The goal is to help them now so that when they are adults they don't offend and potentially hurt the rest of their lives, their future,” she explained.
Harms said a common misconception about the office is it does not do a lot. Harms thought part of it could be because their cases are all confidential and people are never able to see the outcome of the situation.
“I think that there’s a misconception that we don’t do a whole lot and I know that can be very frustrating for people in the community that don’t understand our role or exactly what guidelines we have to work within,” she said. “There’s this belief that kids are kids and don’t have rights. That is 100% inaccurate, a juvenile has just as many rights as an adult, if not more...
“We are treatment based, we’re not punishment. I think that the community expects the book to be thrown at a juvenile once in a while but it doesn’t necessarily work that way,” she added.
While the job can be challenging, Harms said she still enjoys it after 10 years. She said seeing the treatments help kids is part of what makes the work worth it.
“Tim Carr does a lot of the delinquency cases in this office and there have been occasions where kids that he has worked with have came back as adults and just stopped in to say hello. To see that they are productive and that the treatment did help…” she said.
“That’s what makes a lot of that worth it on the delinquency side. On the child abuse and neglect side, it’s either a successful reunification with a parent we were able to help and put a family back together. Or if that parent isn’t able to do what they need to do, having a successful adoption.”
The Pettis County Juvenile Office, 403 S. Lamine Ave., can be reached at 660-827-1062.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.