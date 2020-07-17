With temperatures forecast in the mid-90’s and a heat index expected to reach between 100 to 110 degrees over the weekend, residents are advised to use extreme caution while dealing with the heat.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 9 p.m. Sunday for all of Pettis County.
The high temperatures and excessive humidity can take a toll on all ages but young children, the elderly, individuals with preexisting medical conditions such as heart disease and those who work outside are especially at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Also at risk are those without air conditioning or fans.
According to Pettis County/Sedalia Emergency Management Director Trisha Rooda and Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin, at this time there are no cooling centers available in Pettis County.
“Right now, I do not know of any cooling centers that are open or planned to be open,” Martin said Thursday evening. “There is concern about having people congregate in a location (due to COVID-19 concerns.) Another challenge that our community has this summer is that places that have been available for people to cool off are not as accessible this summer.”
Rooda who monitors requests for cooling shelters in the county agrees adding, “In past years we have opened cooling shelters and no one shows up.
“So far this year no one has requested to open a cooling shelter,” Rooda noted. “If someone requests this we will handle it case by case basis.”
Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself. While the body normally cools itself by sweating, during extreme heat, this might not be enough. In these cases, a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs.
To help avoid heat-related illnesses the Centers for Disease Control offers the following recommendations:
• Individuals should choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing during the summer months.
• Individuals are advised to drink more fluids, regardless of activity levels. The CDC recommends to not wait until thirsty to drink. Avoid very sugary or alcoholic drinks. These can cause individuals to lose more body fluid. Also avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.
• Avoid hot and heavy meals as these types of foods can add heat to the body.
• Individuals are reminded to try to limit outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so the body has a chance to recover. Individuals should stop all activity and rest, especially if they become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.
• When working in the heat individuals should monitor the condition of their co-workers. Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. It is recommended for those 65 years of age or older to have a friend or relative call to check on them twice a day during a heatwave.
Westlake Ace Hardware of Sedalia recently made a donation of 48 box fans to the Salvation Army for distribution to area residents without air conditioning or fans. Those in need of a fan can visit The Salvation Army Service Center, 1200 E. Broadway Blvd., during its Food Pantry hours from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Staff will speak with those requesting a fan briefly from their vehicle to obtain basic information. Priority will be given to homes with elderly, disabled, or young children with no cooling source. For more information, call 660-826-1525.
