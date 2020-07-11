The three Republican candidates vying for the Pettis County Assessor position in August’s primary election met for a candidate forum hosted by the Pettis County Pachyderm Club Friday afternoon at Best Western State Fair Inn.
Pettis County Assessor Christopher Woolery has been in the position for three years and has worked in the department since 2011. Woolery has a bachelor’s in business administration and accounting and has a masters degree in accounting. He said he is the only candidate who has worked on utility evaluations, TIF district assessments, Chapter 100s and maintenance. He is also the treasurer for the Pachyderm Club and the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency Board.
Sedalia Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham is the chairman for the council’s public safety committee and co-chair for the public works and finance and administration committees. He also serves on the Whiteman Air Force Base Community Council and co-established the Downtown Sedalia Alliance. Prior to this, Oldham worked as the area supervisor for seven restaurants across several states, supervised a team of more than 600 semi-trucks and was a finance director in the auto industry.
Pettis County Deputy Assessor Amber Bridges began working in the county’s personal property department before moving to the real estate department. Bridges said she is experienced in individual and commercial property assessments. Bridges also is on the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force and has worked for a commercial real estate data collection company for three years. She also is the youth director at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
“One of the things I enjoy most about my job in the assessor’s office is being able to work with the taxpayers of Pettis County,” said Bridges in her opening remarks. “I take pride in my customer service skills. No matter the outcome of this election I will continue to provide the people of the county with respect and superb customer service.”
Candidates were asked if they would make any personnel changes in the office if elected. All answered no but Woolery clarified he would be filling an empty personal property position likely before the start of the next term.
Candidates were then asked how TIF districts were handled when it came to assessing properties and what percentage they were assessed at compared to residential properties.
“The assessment of a TIF property is no different than other properties,” Woolery answered. “What’s different is how the assessment is broken up. So our downtown TIF was organized in 2008, that assessed value is the TIF base. That is the established amount that the established entities receive taxes on.
“Any assessment that goes higher than that is known as the TIF increment…” he continued. “That assessed value is still taxed at the same percent in that district but the amount on the assessed value over that base is put into a special fund for the TIF project.”
Bridges added if it’s a residential property it is assessed at 19%, if it’s commercial it is assessed at 32%. Oldham answered last and agreed.
Candidates were asked what they think are the county assessor’s most important responsibilities.
Woolery answered consistency, being fair, transparency, being accurate and treating similar properties the same. Bridges agreed and added having good customer service was the greatest, along with listening to citizen’s concerns and communicating well. Oldham agreed with Woolery and added being relatable and approachable.
“It’s important for your assessor to be accessible, to have transparency, and to be accountable as well,” Oldham said. “We need to make sure that when property taxes increase, obviously the public knows that, but it’s important for the assessor to be able to be accessible and be able to communicate well with the public.”
Candidates were also asked how they would handle future tax assessment increases differently as last year’s assessment was large and a surprise to many citizens. Bridges called the recent increase a difficult situation and said county assessments had not fluctuated as they should have based on market values for multiple years. Woolery was forced by the state tax commission to make that increase or the commission would hold the department’s funding.
“Unfortunately there was no way to waiver that...” Bridges explained. “I don’t know that there could have been any change as far that is concerned but for the future it is to maintain proper valuations based off of the market trends and to adjust those.”
Woolery and Oldham agreed and gave similar answers, saying their goals were to make sure the county was not put in a situation like that again.
“This affects your pocketbook, we’re getting personal with you,” Oldham said. “This is the office that does that so you need to be completely aware about what is about to happen to you. Notices had been sent out, many returned. Phone calls were made, many unanswered. So it’s important to make sure we step up on every front to make sure every effort given to the public that something is about to happen to your pocketbook.”
Candidates were also asked when reassessment was scheduled for commercial property taxes. Woolery stated the schedule was not set. He said those are “quite an undertaking” and more costly than what the current budget could handle. Woolery said after the department gets through the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues he would talk with the Pettis County Commission about it.
An attendee asked what one thing candidates would change in the office if elected. Oldham said he would address the language barrier the department experiences with the public and have better communication. Bridges said much of what the department does deals with state statutes that it must abide by, which does not leave a lot of room for changing processes. She did say she would work on customer service. Woolery said changes were being made constantly in the office but he would not change the path he has the office on. He is working on doing more with the department’s Facebook page for communication with citizens.
