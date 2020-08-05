Voter turnout surpassed Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada’s prediction, making for a historic turnout.
Tuesday’s primary election saw a 33.9% turnout, meaning 8,905 ballots were cast either in person or by absentee. According to La Strada, that makes it the highest gubernatorial primary election turnout in Pettis County.
“Just a phenomenal turnout,” La Strada said Tuesday night. “And during a pandemic — this can show you right here people are obviously engaged in the electoral process, it’s amazing. We’re excited, going to take a breather and then gear up for the Nov. 3 election.”
Results will be certified by noon Friday, La Strada said.
La Strada had predicted a 29-30% turnout. According to La Strada, the highest primary turnout in Pettis County was 2014 with 29.66%. The last primary in 2018 saw 28.8%. He told the Democrat last Wednesday that his office had already received more than 850 absentee ballots, also a Pettis County record. Absentee ballots had to be returned to the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Election Day, although he can still receive military ballots up until the certification deadline.
Absentee voting has been expanded to help those at risk for the coronavirus this year. The new law, which expires at the end of the year, allows those at-risk of the coronavirus — age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems — to vote absentee without getting their ballot notarized. Anyone else can cast a mail-in ballot but would need to get it notarized.
Four Pettis County races were contested on Tuesday’s ballot and all four were decided in the primary because there is no Democratic opposition in the November General Election, however, filing as a certified write-in candidate is still possible.
Sheriff Kevin Bond, a Republican, was unopposed Tuesday but will face Independent candidate Brad Anders in the Nov. 3 General Election. All statewide candidates will have their races decided in November, along with U.S. House District 4 and state House Districts 48, 51 and 54.
