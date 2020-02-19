Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman is hosting the 17th annual Helping Hearts fundraiser this February.
As the public administrator, Ackerman acts as guardian or conservator for persons who are unable to care for themselves and don’t have anyone to act on their behalf. Most of Ackerman’s clients, who typically range in age from 21 to 98, are either elderly people living in nursing homes or people with developmental disabilities or mental illness. Many of them are on limited incomes, Social Security or Disability. The current number of cases is approximately 130 to 150, which are assigned to her through probate court.
Each February, Ackerman hosts her Helping Hearts fundraiser to collect funds to help with bills, groceries, prescriptions, clothing, medical visit co-pays, rent, rental deposits, Christmas gifts, burial plans and other needs not covered by insurance. The monetary funds donated are put into an account and utilized for the needs of the individuals. Ackerman has been appointed as Guardian or Conservator for through the Probate Court process.
To donate, mail a donation to 415 S. Ohio Ave. Suite 104, Sedalia, Mo., 65301 or stop by the Public Administrator’s Office on the first floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. Donors will receive a receipt and the opportunity to fill out a colored foam heart to add to Ackerman’s display outside her office. Donors can make their donation in memory or in honor of a loved one and add that information to the heart. The heart will be placed on the Helping Hearts display in the lobby of the courthouse outside Ackerman’s office.
While the Helping Hearts fundraiser is hosted in February, donations can be made year-round.
