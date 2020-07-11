The Sedalia-Pettis County Joint Communications has been awarded a $265,435.73 grant for call-taking hardware and software.
According to a statement issued by the Pettis County Commission on Thursday, the grant is part of the Department of Public Safety FY19 NG911 Grant Program. The non-renewable grant is a 60-40 grant that will require a local match of $106,174.30. “The grant will pay for the much-needed update of the 911 call-taking software and hardware which will provide a good platform for the new 911 center,” according to the release.
The grant was submitted in late June by Pettis County 911/GIS Director James Theisen with the recommendation from the 911 Advisory Board and approval from the commission,
“The match funds will come from the current 911 purchase of new equipment fund line,” Theisen explained via email. “This line is currently being funded by the new 911 fee approved by voters.”
Following voter approval of a new 911 tax in April 2019, Pettis County residents saw a $1 increase to their cellular and landline phone bills. The increase provides funding for the centralized dispatch center. Collection of taxes began Oct. 1, 2019, on all devices capable of calling 911 with the exception of prepaid cellular devices. Tax rates for prepaid cellular devices increased in January 2019.
According to Theisen, the grant will help pay for 911 call taking hardware, software and maintenance contracts.
“The software is what the dispatcher sees when a 911 call comes in,” Theisen explained. “It will display the phone number, location information, which emergency service districts provide service to the location, as well as 911 transfers to other counties that may need to dispatch the needed service.”
The grant will also help to pay for the servers the information operates off of, according to Theisen.
“Motorola radio equipment has been delivered and has begun to be installed,” Theisen stated. “There are a few more key components that need to be purchased but the county is doing its best to utilize grant funds to minimize the cost.”
A five-member 911 advisory board was created to review the needs and concerns of the central dispatch and make recommendations to the 911 director and the County Commission.
The board consists of Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt, Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, Pettis County Ambulance District EMS Chief Eric Dirck and Theisen representing the Pettis County Commission by appointment.
In mid-June, Theisen told the Democrat revenues collected have been pretty close to the planned estimates, allowing the Pettis County Joint Communications Committee to continue to make decisions and authorize the purchase of new equipment for the facility. The tax is expected to generate between $500,000 to $700,000 annually for the joint 911 center.
Theisen noted the cost of the equipment is $980,000.
The central dispatch will be located in the basement of the Sedalia Municipal Building, where SPD dispatch is currently located. According to Theisen, the space is secure, centrally located and has enough room to facilitate the needs for central dispatch.
The new facility was expected to be completed in October but with delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that date has been pushed back. Theisen added he is hopeful to have the solicitation for a new director out by the end of the month. The new director will oversee operations of the center and an expected staff of 18 full-time dispatchers. This will allow for four dispatchers to be on duty at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.