In an evening that paid tribute to the Republican Party and its members, perhaps one of the most surprising and welcome tributes Thursday came at the conclusion of the night when Judge Donald Barnes led those present in the singing of “God Bless America.”
Barnes told the audience that while he wasn’t present at the first McKinley Day Celebration in Pettis County 115 years ago, he was in attendance in 1942 for the first John C. Ryan Picnic. Barnes and his wife, Carol, were known for closing the event each year with their rendition of the song.
“I know Carol would be here tonight,” Barnes said after thanking everyone, especially his two sons, for their support and kindness since Carol was killed and Donald was seriously injured when a truck drove into Wendy’s on July 13. Thursday night’s event marked one of his first public outings since the accident.
The program hosted at the Fox Theatre Event Center is the only Republican event of the year, according to TARGET President Israel Baeza. Baeza commented it has been a good year for the Republican Party.
“Our end goal is to gather support for our local, state and federal candidates,” Baeza told the Democrat prior to the presentations. “We want and need people to feel compelled to vote and to understand the importance of doing so this year.”
Carla Young serves in a number of leadership roles in the Republican Party both locally and on the state level, and co-chaired Thursday’s event, which combined McKinley Days and the Ryan Picnic with the annual TARGET dinner. She agreed it has been a good year for the Republican Party but there is still work to be done.
“The Republican Party is working hard and we are still strong in the county,” Young said. “We are a red county and will continue to be a solid base of support for all those running for office at every level.
“We need to remember to support those candidates who have served this County and the party for many years,” she added. “Many of them have worked and continue to work to serve the citizens of Pettis County, unlike others who have left.”
Two of those who have served were recognized at the event for their commitment to Pettis County.
Becca La Strada was recognized with the John C. Ryan Award for her leadership as a former Sedalia City Councilwoman and her efforts to the Republican Party. She was described in her introduction as a single mother who raised three children and has been a small business owner for several years. La Strada said she was ”honored, flattered and thankful to live in Sedalia and be a part of this community.”
Also recognized was state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, for his eight years of service in the Missouri House of Representatives. Dohrman, who was gifted with a bottle of 2016 wine from the Trump Vineyards, said it is important to vote in the November election to “keep good people in office.”
“It starts here on the local level and goes all the way to the top,” Dorman added. “Everyone can do something. It takes everyone to make that happen.”
First Lady Teresa Parson was scheduled to be the guest speaker at the event. Since her diagnosis with the coronavirus, she remains at the Parsons’ home in Bolivar.
The Parsons’ family friend Sally Zinevich and R.J., a service dog from Retrieving Freedom, spoke in Parson’s place. Zinevich is the Rescue Development Director for Retrieving Freedom. The organization trains and provides service dogs to veterans and children with autism throughout the United States.
